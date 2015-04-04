6 top tips for accessorising your bathroom

With the warmer months approaching, our likely retort to the impeding summer is to clear out the clutter and chaos from our domestic spaces. Moreover, we aspire to infuse our homes with a renewed sense of vigour and vitality, and what better place to start than the often neglected bathroom? Now, undertaking a complete renovation of one’s bathroom, however desirable, is often not viable nor budget permitting. Articles such as shelving, mirrors, fittings and lighting are all items that can be transformed, altered and adjusted to ensure you are making the most of your space. Furthermore, a lick of fresh paint, coordinated linen, and several stylish accessories can make all the difference when decorating and accessorising on a budget.
Today on Homify, we will be looking at how to accessorise your wash space to enhance its desirability and organisation. If you are looking for some easy tips and helpful hints on how to decorate your space with sophistication, then read ahead for six smart and straightforward suggestions.
If you are avoiding a full-blown bathroom renovation, but you still want to create a space that is stylish and refreshed, then consider changing some of your common countertop accessories. This example shows how a counter can be beautifully elegant whilst infusing a sense of style and thought. Pick items that are neutral in tone, as these will coordinate easily and allow for change and movement, should your tastes alter. Furthermore, consider choosing accessories that are useful—these small stacked bowls are perfect for pieces of jewellery, hair accessories, or other knick-knacks that often find themselves messy and jumbled within the bathroom space.
If you want to make a statement with your bathroom accessories, consider a wall mural atop your tiles, this can often enhance the space, give it a new lease of life, and is easily removed should you change your mind. In addition to this, think about interesting ways to integrate floral elements. This bathroom incorporates three single lilies which generate a linear effect and provide some natural elements to coordinate with the timber vanity.
We all have more than our fair share of lotions, medicines, and creams, make sure they have a place within your bathroom, and put everything that is unsightly out of view, and only keep the stylish and attractive pieces on display. This example shows how a few well-chosen items can enhance the space, create interest, while still keeping the space free from any chaotic mess or untidiness.
When it comes to bathroom accessories, less is certainly ‘more’. Rid yourself of any unneeded items and purchase some new bathroom appurtenances, which will look great, act stylishly, and most of all, improve the ambience of your space. Time to say goodbye to that plastic store-bought container of liquid soap—items such as these must be replaced with fashionable alternatives, such as the ceramic version illustrated above.
Not all accessories need to be affixed to a wall—this towel rack is modern, convenient and perfect for any style of bathroom, traditional or contemporary. The benefit of an accessory such as this, is that it can be moved about within the home, whether it is needed in the utility room, bathroom, or even living space,
Finally, when accessorising your bathroom, remember to get creative—your personality will rub off and evoke a sense of innovation and individuality that can greatly enhance your domestic space. Try a new DIY project you have been meaning to attempt, or perhaps just take a visit to your local homeware store to stock up on new and exciting accessories.