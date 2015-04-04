6 top tips for accessorising your bathroom

With the warmer months approaching, our likely retort to the impeding summer is to clear out the clutter and chaos from our domestic spaces. Moreover, we aspire to infuse our homes with a renewed sense of vigour and vitality, and what better place to start than the often neglected bathroom? Now, undertaking a complete renovation of one’s bathroom, however desirable, is often not viable nor budget permitting. Articles such as shelving, mirrors, fittings and lighting are all items that can be transformed, altered and adjusted to ensure you are making the most of your space. Furthermore, a lick of fresh paint, coordinated linen, and several stylish accessories can make all the difference when decorating and accessorising on a budget.

Today on Homify, we will be looking at how to accessorise your wash space to enhance its desirability and organisation. If you are looking for some easy tips and helpful hints on how to decorate your space with sophistication, then read ahead for six smart and straightforward suggestions.