Garden renovation ideas with fire pits

‘If you build it, they will come’ to quote the 80s Kevin Costner blockbuster Field of Dreams—now, you may not like the movie, but those baseball toting ghosts have a point. We are drawn to certain things in life, and one of those is open fires. The crackling romanticism of a campfire is inexplicable to those who have not had the pleasure of such an experience. Since the dawning of the earliest known Homo sapiens, humans have been attracted to the intense, extreme power and magnificence of fire—we control it, cook with it, light with it, and most of all warm ourselves with it. Whether you have a fireplace to heat your domestic space, or simply enjoy the odd campfire in the rustic wilderness, an open flame brings a sense of raw radiance and sizzling wonderment.
Why not bring that into your own garden or patio space, and experience the thrill of a personal fire pit? Take a look at the following examples below, and begin planning your fiery garden renovation today.
The centrepiece of the garden, this fire pit exudes a sense of contemporary style, whilst infusing the garden with a purpose and a sense of mystery and comfort. Generally we see fire pits surrounded by paved courtyards, they are usually placed within the centre of the space to ensure there is an entertaining area dedicated to huddling and socialising. This design works a little differently—surrounded by grass, the pit blends into the area, yet provides a modern feature, while the timber stored below appears to hover just above the ground, and ensures easy reach for firewood.
A classy design, this fire pit is most probably what most people imagine when they think of a paved courtyard, or garden fire pit. Effortlessly stylish, this space includes a water feature, comfortable outdoor seating, and planters surrounding the space, to inject a little colour and greenery into the area.
A true entertainer’s outdoor space, this fire pit is surrounded by a curved sectional sofa, and a pair of coordinating chairs. The beauty of this fire pit is its airiness and spaciousness, guests can sit, relax or stand depending on their location. The in-built seating is perfect for the summer months, and the cushions can be removed and stored during winter. The fire pit is circular in design and form, allowing for individuals to gather and huddle and enjoy the cracking glow of the burning timber.
Who says a fire pit has to be at ground level? This rooftop burner is powered with kerosene and allows the essence of a fire pit without the safety concerns of an open flame. This small space utilises its surroundings perfectly with and almost 360 degree view of the neighbouring rooftops. In addition to this, the comfortable modular couch ensures the space is comfortable and ready for guests to relax and enjoy the view.
If you cannot have a fire pit in your own garden, or perhaps don’t wish to undertake a garden renovation, then you could consider a portable unit. This fire pit illustrated above is an excellent addition to many different social scenarios and gatherings. You may wish to take your pit camping, or simply employ it in the back garden—whatever the use, it will be a perfect ‘moveable’ addition to your home, to cook, warm, gather and congregate during the brisk spring months, or even the warmer summer nights.
Often it can seem a struggle to include a fire pit in one’s garden whilst maintaining a level of elegance and majesty within the space—this example achieves that tricky balance, and evokes a sense of class and sophistication. To emulate this in your own abode, simply choose tasteful wrought iron furniture, a spherical eye-catching stone pit, along with tall simple greenery, and a spacious simplicity.