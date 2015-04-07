Here at homify, we never tire of stunningly romantic country design—from colossal homesteads, perfectly positioned upon idyllic lush rolling green hills, to small cottages, tucked away within a labyrinth of lavender and rustic paved walkways. Each country home has a character, a sense of unpretentious beauty, and striking appeal. Now, you don’t have to live in the countryside to embrace the bucolic charm of farm décor and design. With a few simple decorative changes or alterations, your home can enjoy a sense of simplicity and honest rural radiance. Farmhouse décor can infuse modesty and humble style into your abode, from the sumptuously comfortable textiles, to the rustic practicalities of kitchen design, consider incorporating a little contemporary farm style into your dwelling today.

Would you like some more inspiration? Check out the following examples of modern farm style décor below, and begin your interior restoration and revamp with confidence and ease.