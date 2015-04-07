Here at homify, we never tire of stunningly romantic country design—from colossal homesteads, perfectly positioned upon idyllic lush rolling green hills, to small cottages, tucked away within a labyrinth of lavender and rustic paved walkways. Each country home has a character, a sense of unpretentious beauty, and striking appeal. Now, you don’t have to live in the countryside to embrace the bucolic charm of farm décor and design. With a few simple decorative changes or alterations, your home can enjoy a sense of simplicity and honest rural radiance. Farmhouse décor can infuse modesty and humble style into your abode, from the sumptuously comfortable textiles, to the rustic practicalities of kitchen design, consider incorporating a little contemporary farm style into your dwelling today.
Would you like some more inspiration? Check out the following examples of modern farm style décor below, and begin your interior restoration and revamp with confidence and ease.
One of the most beautiful elements of farm style décor is it's ability to incorporate a sense of homeliness with practicality and liveability. This kitchen has that principal exhibited in spades. The home is a gorgeously renovated farm house, with rustic stone cottage walls, exposed timber beams and a country elegance. When designing your farmstead kitchen, consider lovely contemporary yet heritage elements such as the butler sink, modern countertops, and crisp white walls.
Could a bed look any cosier? This stylish bedroom incorporates a great deal of sumptuous and crisp bedding, to ensure the timber elements remain comfortable and snug within the space. The bright tribal rug evokes a sense of cheeriness and colour, while the floor lamp provides a sense of modernity and practicality. The most successful element of this room design, is it’s ability to incorporate a sense of country comfort, with up-to-date amenities.
Enter this farm style bathroom, and try to feel as though you aren’t away in a far flung corner of the globe, enjoying a lavish retreat in a stylish spa. This bathroom combines modern conveniences with top-to-toe timber, country elements, and a good spattering of classic chic fittings. From the large trough-like sink and vanity, to the huge sauna-esque shower, this space is stylish, rustic and comfortable.
When you decide to incorporate a little farm style décor iinto your home, it can be difficult knowing the correct type of flooring to use. Now of course, it is easy to choose a timber floor, with multiple options of the market, you can sand, vanish, and you immediately have a beautiful and practical floor. But what about if you want something other than a hard floor? You may decide that carpet is not suitable, as it will show the dirt too easily, but what about sisal? Sisal is a perfect alternative to a hard flooring, it’s not quite carpet, not quite a rug—perfect for a long-lasting and farm styled home.
When decorating a country or farm-style home, you will want to ensure your décor is perfectly detailed and stylishly rustic. This bathroom shows how you can incorporate little elements into a space and ensure the area is interesting, original yet fashionably bucolic. Front the little blackboard frame, to hanging light fittings, this room is detailed, yet not overdone, but perfectly composed and classic. Remember to include little ornamentation within your domestic spaces, as this is what will separate your home from the rest. Think outside the box, and look for rustic charming pieces, repurposed furniture, and industrial vintage barnyard items.