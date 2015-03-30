Kitchen remodelling ideas

Most of us know all too well the annoyance of a cluttered, inefficient and poorly-designed kitchen, a space that no matter how tidy and clean, still looks as though it has been hit by a hurricane. Unfortunately (or fortunately), there comes a time, when a kitchen is no longer able to fulfil its duty as a food preparation space. Perhaps it only has one sink, a faulty or difficult oven, or maybe the benches are stained and sliced with decades of improper and messy domestic use? If this is the case, it may be time for a kitchen makeover. A cleverly designed and capable cooking space needs to be orderly and stylish. You will want to consider your budget, your style, and the level at which you want to renovate, be it a small revamp, or a major overhaul.

Get some inspiration from the examples below, and ensure that your next home project is thoughtful, clever, and well-designed.