Colour profile: olive green

One of the hottest colours this year is undoubtedly the cool, understated, and unfussy hue of olive-green. Olive green’s history is somewhat bleak—from drab military uniforms to granny-esque couch upholstery, this hue hasn’t had an easy life. But the future is bright for this unassuming shade. These days we are seeing olive green stage a comeback, and with new found verve, it’s being introduced into many opulent and exuberant interiors. Gone are the days when olive green represented army surplus goods and camouflage cargos; these days it exudes space, wisdom, leadership and reliability. Moreover, this wonderfully versatile colour is excellent if you want to make a statement, or contrastingly, as an accompaniment to other bright or lively décor.
If you are looking for a colour that will emphasise intelligence or astuteness and is easily incorporated into your home, then look no further than olive green—check out the examples below for some helpful hints on how to incorporate this shade into your stylish domestic space.
Decorating with colour does not necessarily mean you have to create a space that is gaudy, garish or overly bright—colours can be incorporated in subtle and effective ways using a more muted version of your chosen hue. This kitchen is outstanding in its ability to introduce a colour that is stylish and sophisticated, while infusing an understated colour scheme. Think clean lines, gentle olive overhead cupboards, white counter cupboards, and a composite stone benchtop. In addition to this, an interesting, high gloss splashback with mirrored motif brings a little pizzazz to the kitchen and emphasises its luxury.
Wow, this space is a sight to behold—with a sense of bold eccentricity, this dining space breaks all the rules, and does so with style. From the opulent chandelier, to the old-worldly parquet floor, this space is traditional in form, but with a sense of modernity and innovation. This original space incorporates a heritage style dining chair in olive green, along with a wall-sized geometric modern art piece, reflective chrome sculpture, and tribal centrepiece. Added to this is a mid-century dining table and crystal candelabras.
When we decorate our bedrooms, we often fill them with stylish bits-and-bobs, ornamentation that, although beautiful, doesn’t quite match. This room is a perfect example of the opposite—from the gorgeous olive green feature wall, to the muted green blinds, the sleeping space is thoughtful, coordinated and inviting. In addition to this, the decoration is well-chosen and thoughtful—the dark olive throw rug matches with the windowsill adornments, and allows the room a sense of cohesiveness.
People either love or loathe a rustic bathroom—some enjoy the rich rawness of timber, ornamentation and homeliness, while others simply want their bathroom to be clean, crisp and sleek. This bathroom is decidedly rustic, the olive green tiles infuse a sense of country style, while the timber panelled walls and ceiling give a depth to the space and ensure a feeling of ranch-esque liveability. Choose a mottled olive tile, crisp white porcelain fixtures, stainless steel fittings, abundant timber, and rich homely ornamentation to replicate this look within your own home.
Accessories are one of the easiest ways to incorporate a little colour into your abode—lampshades, vases, textiles, and ceramics are all popular methods of bringing a little intensity and character into your domestic space. Perhaps you want to evoke a sense of sunny cheerfulness? Choose bright colours such as yellow, orange and pink, or perhaps you want a darker ambience, so you choose indigo, charcoal, and maroon. Olive green is an excellent ‘on-trend’ hue to incorporate into your dwelling, it can be paired with lighter accessories, or darker accoutrements depending on the atmosphere or ambience you are hoping to achieve.
Would you like some more colour inspiration? Check out the following ideabooks: