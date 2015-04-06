Colour profile: olive green

One of the hottest colours this year is undoubtedly the cool, understated, and unfussy hue of olive-green. Olive green’s history is somewhat bleak—from drab military uniforms to granny-esque couch upholstery, this hue hasn’t had an easy life. But the future is bright for this unassuming shade. These days we are seeing olive green stage a comeback, and with new found verve, it’s being introduced into many opulent and exuberant interiors. Gone are the days when olive green represented army surplus goods and camouflage cargos; these days it exudes space, wisdom, leadership and reliability. Moreover, this wonderfully versatile colour is excellent if you want to make a statement, or contrastingly, as an accompaniment to other bright or lively décor.

If you are looking for a colour that will emphasise intelligence or astuteness and is easily incorporated into your home, then look no further than olive green—check out the examples below for some helpful hints on how to incorporate this shade into your stylish domestic space.