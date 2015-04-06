Coordinating your couch and cushions

A well-designed lounge or living room almost always has one common feature—a stylishly corresponding set of couches and chairs with neatly coordinated cushions and pillows. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the sofa and cushions always have to look the same, be of the same colour, or keep a similar shape. However, each piece of furniture and its associated regalia ought to be harmonising, something that keeps within the desired ambience and character of the space. When you purchase new seats and sofas for your domestic space, it can often be tricky to know how to accessorise. Ultimately, colour is always an important consideration, so too the choice of pattern or motif, size and dimension, and indeed the ideal quantity required. If you need a little inspiration on how to add some cushions to your couches, then look no further than the fantastic examples below. Begin accessorising your lounge and living space with accoutrements that suit the style, elegance and bravura of your space.