Country style entrance foyers

The entranceway is one of the most important rooms of the home—it is the first impression you will communicate to your guests, and for this reason, it is imperative the space is elegant, stylish and sophisticated. Whether or not you have a country style home, you will want to ensure that your hallway, entry foyer or front room is trendy, fashionable, and hard-wearing. This is generally the area of the home that receives the heaviest amount of foot traffic, and for this reason, the décor must reflect a sense of durability as well as tastefulness and liveability. Consider the seating, furniture, colour scheme and accessories to ensure the space is functional and useable. If you are looking to inject a little rustic countryside allure into the space, then take a look at the following examples below, which highlight some well-designed and ingenious ways to decorate and plan your front entrance hallway.