Country style entrance foyers

The entranceway is one of the most important rooms of the home—it is the first impression you will communicate to your guests, and for this reason, it is imperative the space is elegant, stylish and sophisticated. Whether or not you have a country style home, you will want to ensure that your hallway, entry foyer or front room is trendy, fashionable, and hard-wearing. This is generally the area of the home that receives the heaviest amount of foot traffic, and for this reason, the décor must reflect a sense of durability as well as tastefulness and liveability. Consider the seating, furniture, colour scheme and accessories to ensure the space is functional and useable. If you are looking to inject a little rustic countryside allure into the space, then take a look at the following examples below, which highlight some well-designed and ingenious ways to decorate and plan your front entrance hallway.
The entrance foyer of a home can say a lot about the dwelling itself—make a stunning first impression with your domicile, and ensure you decorate you country home appropriately and stylishly. This example is a wonderful blend of classic elegance with a modern and contemporary touch. As the stairs wind upwards around to the next level, the dark timber contrasts work wonderfully against the cream stucco. For a true provincial feeling, the balustrade is a lovely muted blue tone, and set against the classic furniture, gives a sense of understated yet assured confidence.
Does an entrance get any warmer or more inviting? Almost a living space in its own right, this country-style foyer has an open fireplace, a chaise longue, and a neutral blue and off-white colour scheme. To emulate this in your own entrance, choose a deep yet dusky blue stair carpet, light timber floorboards, statement mirror, and some large potted plants.
Accessories, ornamentation and decoration can make or break an entrance—too many and suddenly your space will feel cluttered and cloistered, too little, and it will feel bare and unwelcoming. To get the best décor and design for your space, ensure you choose pieces that you personally love to look at. If you pick something that you yourself admires each time you walk through your front door, it will definitely be mood enhancing and enjoyable. Take a look at this example, the walls are a lovely heritage timber clad design, while the dark timber ceiling beams coordinate with the console table and contrast against the light stone floor. Add to this a lovely floral arrangement, satin lamp shade, woven basket of accoutrements, and guestbook, for a stylish and memorable country-style entrance hall.
Managing to keep everything in its right place can often seem an impossible task—to make things a little easier, having a well organised front entrance can help immensely. This space is beautifully trim and polished, with the container by the door providing an easy place to store all manner of items when arriving or leaving. Alongside, the wellingtons sit in a perfect row, adding to the country charm and allure of a rustic yet well-maintained property.
A timeless entrance hall can make all the difference to your homes aesthetic. Follow in the footsteps of this classic country-style residence, and choose contrasting paint colours such as the black door frame, along with a tessellated tile hallway and finally incorporate a few stylish light fittings that enhance the home’s casual yet sophisticated style and design.