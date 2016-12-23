Choosing the right colour for your child's nursery

Decorating your child's nursery is no easy feat. Hoping to escape the standard pink or blue motif, many parents leap into the world of colour armed with little more than a whim and a prayer. After all, colour selection is not exactly a science, right?
Actually, it is. Psychological studies suggest that colours can influence mood and behaviour, stimulate the brain and body and even affect your little one’s health. Marketing experts have been using these findings to their advantage for decades. The décor at your gym, your office and even your favourite restaurant has been specially designed to affect everything from your attitude to your appetite.
But colour psychology can be used to affect more than just your wallet. Scientific studies have also found that exposure to certain colours can improve sleep habits, increase memory power and even enhance academic performance—all excellent benefits for growing minds and bodies.
So, when planning your little one's nursery, your design may benefit from a little psychological intervention. Before you open that paint can, take a minute to consider the effects of colours for kids.
Universally loved by little girls, pink evokes empathy and femininity and creates a calming atmosphere. Research studies have shown its soothing abilities and have exemplified that its use can reduce anxiety.
Universally loved by little girls, pink evokes empathy and femininity and creates a calming atmosphere. Research studies have shown its soothing abilities and have exemplified that its use can reduce anxiety.
White is angelic, pure and often associated with innocence. It helps promotes a calm environment and is gender-neutral, so is a great colour if you're decorating and furnishing without knowing the gender of the child.
This elegant white cot bed (with optional bottom drawer) would be a lovely addition to any nursery.
If your nursery is small, it is also recommend to incorporate a lot of white space, allowing accents and accessories to create a bright and energising splash of colour.
If your nursery is small, it is also recommend to incorporate a lot of white space, allowing accents and accessories to create a bright and energising splash of colour.
Grey is known to be a calming yet introspective colour, inspiring people to think and contemplate. Though thought-provoking, it can also provoke feelings of loneliness, so it's important to also mix in some brighter colours, such as yellow.
Lots of Scandinavian baby furniture, such as this beautiful complete nursery set, appear in soft shades of grey, white and wood.
Yellow is the most intellectual of colours. When used in proper shades it can perceived as an optimistic colour that brings about confidence and emotional strength. A buttery hue of yellow can be very easy to live with, as it tends to have a happy and energetic effect on people.
