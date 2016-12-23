Choosing the right colour for your child's nursery

Decorating your child's nursery is no easy feat. Hoping to escape the standard pink or blue motif, many parents leap into the world of colour armed with little more than a whim and a prayer. After all, colour selection is not exactly a science, right?

Actually, it is. Psychological studies suggest that colours can influence mood and behaviour, stimulate the brain and body and even affect your little one’s health. Marketing experts have been using these findings to their advantage for decades. The décor at your gym, your office and even your favourite restaurant has been specially designed to affect everything from your attitude to your appetite.

But colour psychology can be used to affect more than just your wallet. Scientific studies have also found that exposure to certain colours can improve sleep habits, increase memory power and even enhance academic performance—all excellent benefits for growing minds and bodies.

So, when planning your little one's nursery, your design may benefit from a little psychological intervention. Before you open that paint can, take a minute to consider the effects of colours for kids.