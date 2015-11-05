Life hacks: 7 steps to wardrobe heaven

There are many reasons why you'd want to reorganise your clothing. Have you heard yourself complain that you never have anything to wear? That you can't find that certain something? That you don't know if something's missing from your wardrobe or simply in the wash? If you've heard yourself say any of these things whilst rummaging through your wardrobe or drawers, it's probably time for some reorganisation!

Before you do anything at all, empty all your drawers and hanging space. Take everything out so you can look at not only the space you have to work with, but also sort through the items you need to and want to keep. Starting from this point gives you a great sense of perspective and opens up all the possibilities you wouldn't have thought about with all your clothes still crammed into your storage spaces.

Now, take a deep breath and let's get started. It's time to organise your clothing, once and for all…