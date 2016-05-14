Inspiring Refurb of a Small Terrace

Today we're going to take a look at a stunning terraced home in Hackney, which has been given a contemporary makeover by architect Tom Dulake from Atom Build. A quintessentially British city centre property, it has been given a new lease of life, transformed into a bright and spacious home suitable for a modern lifestyle.
A first floor rear extension was added to accommodate an office and library space. The bedroom was enlarged and reconfigured to give the layout of the upper floor a consistent flow and exterior work involved the renovation of the façade and landscaping of the front garden. The results speaks for themselves so let's begin our tour!
The perfectly captured images are provided by London-based photographer Will Eckersley.
This home improvement begins with the exterior, which has been updated with a fresh coat of paint. Careful attention was paid to the finer details in order to create a tidy and contemporary appearance. Usually with typical terrace properties, one wouldn't expect the interior to be so spacious and light.
The steps are a charming feature that we are see less and less in modern builds. They act as a transitional space that welcomes visitors from the street and into the house. With only a small courtyard to the front there is a limited amount of space to make an impression. However, this house proves just how big an impact can be made with a small front garden.
Stripped back wooden floorboards provide a relaxed but contemporary look and the light tones perfectly balance out the darker shade of the blue-grey dividing wall. Large windows allow natural light to flood in, making the room appear even larger.
However, the warmth and cosy feeling essential to a bedroom hasn't been lost: subtle, golden spotlights are strategically placed to disperse the amber lighting for a soothing ambience. The pink and blue tartan bedspread is a great addition to achieve that snug, homely vibe.
A sleek and practical dressing area is revealed behind the dividing wall. A simple yet effective rail with a shelf above for accessories and one below for shoes helps to keep this room organised and smart.
Displaying your clothing is now a popular way to bring some personal expression into a room and more often than not, traditional wardrobes are being replaced with exposed railings and stands. Think 'vintage store chic' in your own home.
The office is a truly contemporary professional space with a high-quality recliner chair from the modernist period taking centre stage. The design is easy-going, with a focus on comfort in the work space.
There is the option to relax and read a book or simply enjoy the view from the ceiling-to-floor window when time allows. The Scandinavian inspired combination of wooden floorboards and white walls continues in this room, contributing to the flow between living, sleeping and work areas.
The office area with a small desk and quirky yellow chair is snugly tucked beneath the jam packed book shelves to maintain a streamlined and simple look.
The placement of the desk ensures minimal distractions and an optimum amount of natural light, which are both important factors in achieving the best working conditions. A place to focus, soak up knowledge and relax, this office room really does tick all the boxes!
