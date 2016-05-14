Inspiring Refurb of a Small Terrace

Today we're going to take a look at a stunning terraced home in Hackney, which has been given a contemporary makeover by architect Tom Dulake from Atom Build. A quintessentially British city centre property, it has been given a new lease of life, transformed into a bright and spacious home suitable for a modern lifestyle.

A first floor rear extension was added to accommodate an office and library space. The bedroom was enlarged and reconfigured to give the layout of the upper floor a consistent flow and exterior work involved the renovation of the façade and landscaping of the front garden. The results speaks for themselves so let's begin our tour!

The perfectly captured images are provided by London-based photographer Will Eckersley.