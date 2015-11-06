The Calming House

Today we are privileged to tour a home that's as beautiful as its picturesque forest surrounds. What is most special about this property is how the experts from Aleksandr Zydkov Architect have built a home that's so harmonious with nature.

There's an undoubted sense of sophistication in the design, achieved through the perfect detailing in the open layout, which reflects the changing seasons of the nature outside. The choice of timber used for both the internal settings and exterior was critical to the home's appealing aesthetic, with each room in the home having timber present in some form.

Come and take a look for yourselves!