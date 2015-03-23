homify 360º: House conversion, Islington

An injection of bright red is introduced to liven up the interiors in the bedroom. A restrained approach to interior design is taken, as this is an investment property that should be dressed up in such a way as to appeal to a wide range of potential buyers. However, that's not to say the interiors haven't been adapted specifically to this house—in fact, they have a large appeal thanks to their understated elegance.

For similar projects, why not take a look at the following ideabooks:

A Japanese house in Hampshire

homify 360º: renovated semi-detached house, Hampstead