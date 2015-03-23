homify 360º: House conversion, Islington

What is now a beautiful family house in Islington was once run down, dated and desperately in need of a new layout. This project was a particularly big challenge due to the property having been neglected for over 30 years! Renovated by RS Architects, the converted home was designed to maximize space and natural light, as well as providing functional living areas focused around the charming period features, which have been carefully preserved. Being in such a fantastic location, generous in size, and with the classic façade that many of us see when we picture our dream home, it's not hard to see why this property was instantly snapped up as an investment. With a brief from the client, RS Architects were tasked with completing each room to the highest standard, without compromising a high profit margin for the resale. Let's take a closer look:
A Georgian sandstone façade creates the first impression of the house. The care and attention paid to the restoration of the original features outside gives an accurate representation of what we can also expect from the interior. The window frames and pillars are painted a stark white for a fresh and up-to-date look that respects the age and history of the property. The front door is painted a tasteful shade of mint green, the softness of which perfectly complements the pale brick work.
Here we have a view of the back of the property, which is equally as striking as the front. Long windows in a symmetrical formation keep the house filled with daylight, and also look stunning from the outside as well. A small courtyard offers an area to enjoy some fresh air and relax during the warmer months. The trees are not only useful for providing shade and keeping the courtyard private, but the lush green of the leaves also brings this scene to life.
Sleek black cupboards and a transparent set of table and chairs give this kitchen a chic, contemporary edge. Mixed with stainless steel details, including a top of the range cooker and overhead extractor, this design follows some of the greatest kitchen trends of the year. The white splashback is a stylish addition that provides a contrast to the black fittings, not to mention, a practical way to ensure the kitchen stays looking fresh and tidy.
Impressive double doors lead out to the back, and ensure that the living and casual dining area remain light and well ventilated. The glass floating staircase is a feature we are seeing more and more in renovation properties, and it's really no surprise! The glass steps and balustrade are not only a great way to keep the room looking open, but on top of that, the design wouldn't look out of place in a fancy art gallery. A staircase such as this is an easy way to introduce some edgy extravagance into your home without having to worry about comfort or functionality.
This room illustrates how you don't need an assortment of design elements for the living area to look good. Quality reigns supreme, with a leather suite acting as the focal feature in an otherwise ultra minimalist room. Again, we have a contrast between black and white, which creates a modern themed interior reminiscent of what we have already seen in the kitchen. A pale wooden floor is an elegant choice, and though still fairly cool in tone, adds a little bit of warmth to balance out the boldness of the black and white.
The bedroom enjoys the same minimalist design as the rest of the house, with white walls and a modest, but attractive wooden floor. The thought behind the interiors is that, for a classy and timeless home, less is more, and quality is clearly more important than quantity. The bedroom is light and airy, and ready to be personalised by the next occupant's particular style and taste.
An injection of bright red is introduced to liven up the interiors in the bedroom. A restrained approach to interior design is taken, as this is an investment property that should be dressed up in such a way as to appeal to a wide range of potential buyers. However, that's not to say the interiors haven't been adapted specifically to this house—in fact, they have a large appeal thanks to their understated elegance.
