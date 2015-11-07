A Stone Home with Prime Location

This morning we invite you to escape from the cold and gloominess of the UK to spend some time in a truly beautiful part of the world. Situated upon an arid hillside near the sea, this newly built villa is in a perfect spot to relax and unwind. If you're wondering where; the villa is located on the outskirts of a quite village named Gumusluk in Turkey.
This architecturally crafted villa boasts a superb combination of open living, luxury fittings and a flowing design to form an idyllic modern home. Constructed over 300sqm, the building is framed with natural stone, which resonates with the raw, arid landscape in which the building is settled within. The home's blend of rustic style and pure modernity makes a striking impact when viewing. Come see for yourself…
Nestled into the hillside is the newly built villa. The rustic, yet modern exterior provides us with insight into what's to come. The thick stone walls give the building not only its unique personality, but also provides a tribute to the traditional architecture of the region. Stone has been used for housing for centuries in this part of world; not only for its beautiful aesthetic, but also for its natural cooling qualities.
We enter the villa via the terrace. The elevated position offers fantastic views over the surrounding hills, nearby village and of the sea further in the distance. The deck creates a perfect spot to spend time in a shaded spot, protected from the hot sunny rays. There's also a small pool built into the decking so that the owners can cool off during the evenings while watching the sunset.
Joined to the terrace via sliding doors is the living room, creating fluidity between indoors and outdoors. The rough stone wall of the exterior continue inside and is accompanied by a monochrome scheme. The living room décor is of a rustic style, with the space being furnished with an appreciation for local furniture makers and crafts.
The architect's vision of a perfect family haven resonates within the shared dining area and kitchen. Designed to be enjoyed, a sense of space and elegance oozes from every corner. An all-white scheme has been chosen, offering a low maintenance appeal while providing a sensational aesthetic. Quality reigns supreme with only the best locally made furniture chosen. We love the choice of dining table and chairs, which has an authentic designer appeal.
The sense of openness is spectacular in the hallway, with one's line of sight extending all the way to the other end of the home, increasing our sense of freedom and space. Interestingly, this part of the home is not covered permanently. Like the terrace, it is equipped with a bamboo ceiling.
The hallway leads to the home's main bathroom. The high ceilings and beautiful dark-stain timber cladding make a striking impact, providing the perfect backdrop to the free standing bath. Modern facilities featuring the best comforts make this bathroom a true wellness temple. A thoughtful architectural touch was the inclusion of a skylight located directly above the bathtub.
The villa has a its own courtyard that's furnished with loungers and coffee table. The space is protected by the stone walls, offering protection against wind, sun and prying eyes. Much needed greenery has been added with a small garden bed and pot plants.
Lastly, we arrive in the master bedroom, which is one of the three generously proportioned bedrooms in the villa. The master bedroom is connected to an elegant en suite and features its own private courtyard, while the other two bedrooms feature walk-in wardrobes and are served by an immaculate central bathroom.
The master bedroom strikes the perfect balance between rustic ascents and sheer modernity. Furniture material is predominantly wood, which helps make the space feel nature orientated. We particularly love the four-post bed; a fitting inclusion in a home that resonates like an Arabian dream.
