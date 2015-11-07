A Stone Home with Prime Location

This morning we invite you to escape from the cold and gloominess of the UK to spend some time in a truly beautiful part of the world. Situated upon an arid hillside near the sea, this newly built villa is in a perfect spot to relax and unwind. If you're wondering where; the villa is located on the outskirts of a quite village named Gumusluk in Turkey.

This architecturally crafted villa boasts a superb combination of open living, luxury fittings and a flowing design to form an idyllic modern home. Constructed over 300sqm, the building is framed with natural stone, which resonates with the raw, arid landscape in which the building is settled within. The home's blend of rustic style and pure modernity makes a striking impact when viewing. Come see for yourself…