Mirror house from another dimension

Today on homify, we are privileged to host an amazing project presented by the talented artists at Royal Projects: Contemporary Art. Entitled 'Lucid Stead', the project appears to blur the lines between architecture and art.

It all began when artist Phillip K Smith III stumbled upon an abandoned shack in the middle of the California High Desert. He immediately thought the abandoned, then run-down wooden shack would be perfect for his next work. The artist repaired the old shack to its original condition but with some very distinct changes that will alter the way one perceives and thinks about the structure.

We don't want to give too much away, so continue scrolling to see for yourself!

Photos captured by: Steve King Photography.