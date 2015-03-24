Bathroom tap ideas

Often with interiors, it is the little details that can make all the difference, and have the biggest impact in any room of the home. When it comes to the bathroom, the little details like the towel holder, decorative soap dispenser or in this case, the sink taps, can have a real impact on the overall look and feel of your bathroom. Whether you are a fan of modern, forward-thinking bathrooms, or prefer more traditional and classic designs, take some inspiration for a new bathroom tap from these British bathroom designers.
As bathroom taps are made of brass for its resistance to rust or corrosion, Most bathroom taps are chrome plated to allow them to look new and modern, and make the tap much easier to clean. Accentuating the chrome look are these his and hers bathroom taps, that take on a more angular design than most.
Black was a colour once shied away from in the bathroom, as bathrooms are often one of the smaller rooms of the home, and need to be white to give the room a feeling of openness or more space. If, however, black is used in the right way in the bathroom, the impact it can have can really work. Here, a black splashback has been made a feature of, using mirrors to reflect light and allowing for a sense of space. Black taps also feature, having been installed parallel with the sinks, rather than behind.
A freestanding tap rising out of the floor will probably not be the first image you envision when it comes to a bathroom tap, but in a modern bathroom, anything is possible. The clean and minimal bathroom is echoed by the unique tap, which sits beside the equally unique glass sink, immediately grabbing our attention with its tint of transparent blue.
At a glance, you may think this small bathroom is a typical bathroom that is part of a beautifully modern home. Look a little closer, however, and you may begin to notice the small details that give this bathroom a flavour of its own. The contemporary tap design is one not often seen, proving that the small differences in interior design are often the ones with the biggest impact.
Modern bathrooms do not mean a modern design is essential, but rather taking the elements of old and new that you enjoy the most, and mixing them together to create a style of your own. Once upon a time, mixing styles and themes in the bathroom would never be the way a bathroom would be styled, but you know what they say, rules are meant to be broken. A classic tap and sink is sandwiched between a freestanding waterfall shower that uses curtains instead of fixed glass shower walls, while a black toilet sits to the right. Who would have thought?
If nature is not at your disposal, why not bring natural elements into your home, and in particular, the bathroom? Create your own tropical oasis with timber, plants, stone sinks and of course, matching bathroom taps.
Want to find out what bathroom sink to accompany your new tap? Then take a peek at our ideabook on modern bathroom sinks