Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bathroom tap ideas

James Rippon James Rippon
House Serengeti , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Often with interiors, it is the little details that can make all the difference, and have the biggest impact in any room of the home. When it comes to the bathroom, the little details like the towel holder, decorative soap dispenser or in this case, the sink taps, can have a real impact on the overall look and feel of your bathroom. Whether you are a fan of modern, forward-thinking bathrooms, or prefer more traditional and classic designs, take some inspiration for a new bathroom tap from these British bathroom designers.

Accentuate the chrome

Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bathroom luxury,candles,modern,bathroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

As bathroom taps are made of brass for its resistance to rust or corrosion, Most bathroom taps are chrome plated to allow them to look new and modern, and make the tap much easier to clean. Accentuating the chrome look are these his and hers bathroom taps, that take on a more angular design than most.

Try black

House Serengeti , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern bathroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Serengeti

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Black was a colour once shied away from in the bathroom, as bathrooms are often one of the smaller rooms of the home, and need to be white to give the room a feeling of openness or more space. If, however, black is used in the right way in the bathroom, the impact it can have can really work. Here, a black splashback has been made a feature of, using mirrors to reflect light and allowing for a sense of space. Black taps also feature, having been installed parallel with the sinks, rather than behind.

Freestanding taps

​Sheen Lane, Bathroom BLA Architects Modern bathroom
BLA Architects

​Sheen Lane, Bathroom

BLA Architects
BLA Architects
BLA Architects

A freestanding tap rising out of the floor will probably not be the first image you envision when it comes to a bathroom tap, but in a modern bathroom, anything is possible. The clean and minimal bathroom is echoed by the unique tap, which sits beside the equally unique glass sink, immediately grabbing our attention with its tint of transparent blue.

Subtle differences

​hip to gable loft conversion wimbledon homify Modern bathroom
homify

​hip to gable loft conversion wimbledon

homify
homify
homify

At a glance, you may think this small bathroom is a typical bathroom that is part of a beautifully modern home. Look a little closer, however, and you may begin to notice the small details that give this bathroom a flavour of its own. The contemporary tap design is one not often seen, proving that the small differences in interior design are often the ones with the biggest impact.

Mixing styles

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Modern bathrooms do not mean a modern design is essential, but rather taking the elements of old and new that you enjoy the most, and mixing them together to create a style of your own. Once upon a time, mixing styles and themes in the bathroom would never be the way a bathroom would be styled, but you know what they say, rules are meant to be broken. A classic tap and sink is sandwiched between a freestanding waterfall shower that uses curtains instead of fixed glass shower walls, while a black toilet sits to the right. Who would have thought?

Tropical oasis

Hertfordshire Home, Alessandro Isola Ltd Alessandro Isola Ltd Modern bathroom
Alessandro Isola Ltd

Hertfordshire Home

Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd

If nature is not at your disposal, why not bring natural elements into your home, and in particular, the bathroom? Create your own tropical oasis with timber, plants, stone sinks and of course, matching bathroom taps.

Want to find out what bathroom sink to accompany your new tap? Then take a peek at our ideabook on modern bathroom sinks

homify 360º: House conversion, Islington
Are you a fan  of modern bathrooms, or do you prefer a more classic design? Let us your thoughts below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks