Before & after: embassy office to family home

The compartmentalised rooms have given way to a living area that is large and full of light. The hallway leads directly to the open-plan room, though there is still some division within the space: it has well-defined seating areas, a cloakroom area, and discreet storage space. In the background we can observe the placement of the couch, which is facing the TV, and in the foreground, a relaxation area with another sofa facing a classic wooden coffee table.

Leading on from this room is a dining area, which we will see in detail in the following image. Undoubtedly, one of the crowning features of this room are the large windows which illuminate the space with natural light. The walls, mainly a soft shade of cream, but decorated with artfully designed wall-hangings, manage to create such an elegant and welcoming atmosphere.