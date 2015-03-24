homify 360°: summer house in Blackheath

Reflective of the natural setting, timber cladding has been used for the exterior façade, in the aim to bring the man-made structure closer to nature. Occupying only a corner of the grounds ensures the new summer house does not disrupt the environment on which it sits, allowing the owners to still enjoy the expansive garden they have been afforded.

