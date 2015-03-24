Your browser is out-of-date.

Extraordinary bathrooms

Caitlin Hughes
House The , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
We all want a bathroom which we can relax in and enjoy, but sometimes we need a bit of inspiration when it comes to decorating this particular room. From choosing a suite to choosing the colour scheme, it can be overwhelming to decide on what is going to last, in terms of both style and quality. It's often tempting to play it safe, opting for neutral and minimal designs which we feel will last the test of time. However, isn't it nice to bring a touch of luxury into the room where we are most likely to pamper ourselves, and have some all important time out to think and reflect? A bathroom which encourages you to spend time by yourself, and put a stop to the mad rush, at least for a short while, can only be a good thing! With that in mind, today we're going to take a look at some of the more extravagant bathroom designs on the homify platform.

Bathroom meets dressing room

Bathroom interior Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Bathroom interior

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

In this stunning bathroom, captured by GDH Photography,  the design makes the most of the considerable amount of space, with the suite itself forming only half of the interiors. The vintage inspired décor is reminiscent of a 1920s French boutique, with a dress form and an upholstered chair making this room feel more like a beauty parlour than your average bathroom. An intricate floral pattern on the chair is paired with a luxurious black faux fur rug to complete the look. 

Metallic & marble design

Country Estate, Dorset
homify

Country Estate, Dorset

homify
homify
homify

Part of a unique Georgian property, the master bathroom was a priority for both the clients and for experts Drummonds, who contributed to the restoration of the historical home. The brief was to create a place where the owners could both relax and catch up, hence the two Humber bath tubs and his & hers heated towel rails. An intimate room that also allows for personal space, this design is certainly unique! The marble flooring and metallic tubs gleam, creating the impression of classical elegance. The rural, countryside inspired wallpaper is a nod to the beautiful pastures beyond, a view of which can be enjoyed from the bath—bliss!

Calming blues

The master bathroom Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design

The master bathroom

Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design

This design draws inspiration from the sea, with a blue and white colour scheme helping to create a calm and relaxed vibe. A direct reference to the theme can be seen in the large print above the bath, which is itself an attractive shade of blue. The stunning double shower is lit with spotlights, and the contrast between the dark back wall and the light-reflecting glass doors creates a layered and aesthetically interesting result.

Chic and sophisticated

Black Marble Bathroom, Orset Ogle luxury Kitchens & Bathrooms
Ogle luxury Kitchens &amp; Bathrooms

Black Marble Bathroom, Orset

Ogle luxury Kitchens & Bathrooms
Ogle luxury Kitchens &amp; Bathrooms
Ogle luxury Kitchens & Bathrooms

Here we have another bathroom which incorporates marble, only this time,in black! Though black is an unusual choice for the bathroom, a large mirror makes the room appear brighter, and clever indirect lighting in the form of spotlights and backlights ensure that the theme has an impressive and luxurious effect. The mounted vanity and bath surrounds are dominant features, though the black of the marble is broken up with one white wall and shimmering gold curtains. The shower blends in to the design, leading off from the bath. It is free of any bulky additions, instead looking modern and streamlined.  Overall, this bathroom, which holds an element of 'hotel luxury', would make every early morning that little bit better!  

Exclusive style

House The , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House The

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Last but definitely not least, we have this huge open-plan bathroom from South African based Muelen Architects. With a hardwood floor and a matching surround on the bath, as well as cabinets in a similar shade, this bathroom has a warm, rich quality which makes it the perfect place to unwind. The room has a distinct 'spa' vibe, with plenty of space to wander between the vanity unit, luxury tub with hot tub jets, and the spacious walk-in shower, at your own leisure. If that wasn't enough, the bathroom opens out on to a balcony, with views over the mountains and landscaped gardens. Oh, and not forgetting the private infinity pool…

Want some more bathroom inspiration? Then check out these bathroom tap ideas—remember, it's the little details that make a big difference!

homify 360°: summer house in Blackheath
Which of these extraordinary bathroom is your favourite? We look forward to receiving your comments!

