Extraordinary bathrooms

Last but definitely not least, we have this huge open-plan bathroom from South African based Muelen Architects. With a hardwood floor and a matching surround on the bath, as well as cabinets in a similar shade, this bathroom has a warm, rich quality which makes it the perfect place to unwind. The room has a distinct 'spa' vibe, with plenty of space to wander between the vanity unit, luxury tub with hot tub jets, and the spacious walk-in shower, at your own leisure. If that wasn't enough, the bathroom opens out on to a balcony, with views over the mountains and landscaped gardens. Oh, and not forgetting the private infinity pool…

