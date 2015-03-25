homify 360°: eco house in Orkney

Orkney, also known the Orkney Islands, is a small chain of islands off Scotland's northern tip. The archipelago is known as a remote, cold and isolated part of the UK, with just 21,000 people residing on the collection of 70 islands. The neolithic inhabitants of the world heritage site that is Skara Brae, a 2500 year old village, built their simple stone dwellings partially submerged in the ground, to provide thermal insulation and protection from the storm battered climate. Today, at least for the most part, the buildings remain in tact, prompting UNESCO to protect the site due to its historical importance.

Drawing inspiration from these significant buildings, and incorporating the same principles, is this newly built eco house from Raw Architecture Workshop, a London architectural firm enlisted to complete the project for the young couple. Designing a home that is conscious of the environment, the stunning natural landscape, the topography of the site, and the limited availability to sunlight in such a northern part of the world, were all key considerations for the finished product.