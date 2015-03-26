British family home with stylish, minimalist furnishings

Today we're going to take a tour around a stunning new build property by renowned architects, Coupedeville. An elegant and modern family home, the design is bright and airy with a practical open-plan layout. Each room is generous in size and well proportioned, whilst the interiors are simple and contemporary.
The interior is a reflection of the tidy exterior and well manicured, modern garden. A chic grey and white palette has been employed throughout and the kitchen is the room where the theme comes together most, with ultra-modern worktops and stylish, minimalist furnishings. However, every room combines the understated motif with special, standout features, making the home on trend without compromising on individuality.
Let's take a closer look!
The exterior of the property is extremely modern, following strict lines and presenting large, bold features that includes large windows free of any flourishes or embellishments. This gives the property a calm and stoic appeal, whilst the fresh-looking façade hints at the clean and contemporary interior.
The white walls are offset by the dark roof and low-maintenance grey paving to the front. The wooden panels display various, rich tones and add some necessary warmth to the scene.
The outside area is divided into sections: a concrete terrace area with two separate seating arrangements, and a simple manicured, green lawn, which adds a splash of colour to the minimalist design.
In line with the modern exterior, the garden does exactly what it is supposed to do, which is complement the house itself. There's plenty of space for the kids and pets to play and, as the area is exposed, it receives plenty of sunlight during the day.
The modern living room is infused with eclectic style in the form of unique trinkets and ornaments, tartan and faux fur throws, and a combination of white and brown leather sofas and seats.
The pale timber flooring is a perfect match to the stark white walls, both of which balance out the mix of patterns and colour. The selection of tables—from rich mahogany to glass and metal—give the room a quirky and individual feel that displays the taste and personality of the owners.
The kitchen is a calming sea of grey, in shades ranging from charcoal to near white. The order and symmetry of the design is clearly apparent, with a central island, neatly lined up stools with silver detailing, and 3 minimalist hanging lamps in the centre of the room.
The line of sight is uninterrupted, with clean lines throughout. Low-key cabinets and cupboards conform to the typical contemporary minimalist design and the key kitchen features are kept out of the way against the wall for an ultra-sleek look.
The stripped back dining table and chairs complement the minimalist, grey kitchen with their relaxed, Scandinavian-inspired look.
The white modern hanging lamps above the table are not dissimilar to those in the kitchen, creating a connection between the two spaces, thus reinforcing the relationship between the rooms created by the open-plan layout.
White walls and traditional white linen bed sheets look crisp and fresh against the warm tones of the wooden furniture. The grand looking king size bed exudes vintage elegance and dominates the room without looking too extravagant.
A soft, cosy rug sits just beside the bed, adding some texture to the light wood floor.
The twin bedroom takes on much of the same décor as the master bedroom. Again, wooden floors and white walls form the core of the design, with vintage style wardrobes (one in white and the other in teak) contributing to a rustic country feel.
Despite the nod to simple country style, the overall look remains fresh and modern, thanks to the sparsity of furniture and neutral colour scheme.
As in the kitchen, the key features are kept to the sides of the rooms, creating more floor space for an easily accessible and unrestricted space. His 'n' Hers sinks sit atop a bench made from what appears to be ash wood, due to the apparent streaks of light grey.
The mirrors on the wall behind the sinks give the impression of space due to their reflective quality. The neutral colours used here also keep the room bright and airy.
In this second image of the bathroom, we can see the large walk-in rain shower, partitioned off from the rest of the bathroom by a simple glass screen.
A sense of open space pervades, with most of the features raised off the floor, including the toilet, benches and heated towel rail. This is the ideal place to relax and unwind after a long day!
