British family home with stylish, minimalist furnishings

Today we're going to take a tour around a stunning new build property by renowned architects, Coupedeville. An elegant and modern family home, the design is bright and airy with a practical open-plan layout. Each room is generous in size and well proportioned, whilst the interiors are simple and contemporary.

The interior is a reflection of the tidy exterior and well manicured, modern garden. A chic grey and white palette has been employed throughout and the kitchen is the room where the theme comes together most, with ultra-modern worktops and stylish, minimalist furnishings. However, every room combines the understated motif with special, standout features, making the home on trend without compromising on individuality.

Let's take a closer look!