Refurbished detached house in UK with elegant look

Bright, welcoming, and stylish: this refurbished detached house has undergone a transformation thanks to Raynes Architecture, and is now an oasis of contemporary, open-plan living. From the well thought out layout, to the top quality materials and tasteful colour scheme, every detail of this project has been carefully considered to create a balanced and elegant look. The relationship between the interior and exterior is apparent, and the stunning patio design creates an even stronger connection between the domestic space and the garden beyond. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the property, starting with the charming façade:
The exterior of the property is fresh and bright, with a slate roof providing a contrast with the smooth cream walls. As you can see, skylights have been fitted in the roof, indicating that the attic space has been extended into. Leading off from the bedroom is a quaint balcony, accessed through full-length double doors. A great way to ensure plenty of natural light finds its way into the upper floor, the design has been taken one step further at ground level. Huge patio doors, framed in a wood rich in tone, create a flow between the outdoor and indoor spaces—perfect for making the most of the summer months. The raised platform, with low maintenance concrete slabs, is a practical and pleasant spot to sit and enjoy the sun, as well as the lovely view over the garden.
Here, we have a close-up of the patio leading in to the open plan kitchen, dining, and living area. The neutral colour scheme continues inside, with tasteful cream suites and cream walls perfectly complementing the soft tones of the exterior. The doors span the length of the wall, and when open, the barrier between nature and the home is completely removed. The occupants are free to walk in and out as they please, and the living area is kept cool and well-ventilated throughout the warmer months.
A small wooden breakfast table sits in the centre of the room, surrounded by contemporary white dining chairs. The chairs are the perfect match for the stylish white cabinets, complete with silver handles and glass panelling. The tiles underfoot appear to be marble or stone, and they provide a glossy finish that looks classic and luxurious.
The wood burner is tucked away in the corner atop a circular glass platform. Though a large and bulky feature, it doesn't detract from the focal points in the kitchen and dining area. It has been designated its own space, and so doesn't look like an after-thought. Rather, the contemporary design combined with the rustic wood basket and collection of logs ready for the burning, has an interesting aesthetic impact that suits the house well. Thanks to the open plan layout and clever use of space, every individual feature works together harmoniously.
Simple designs are often the most effective. The freestanding bath tub takes pride of place in this bathroom, which stays true to the neutral décor we have seen in every room so far. The small square tiles in various peach and beige tones adds texture to the design, and the larger tiles create a practical water-proof border across the lower section of the wall.
The master bedroom incorporates relaxing, soft tones and cosy materials, such as the faux fur rug which dominates most of the floor space. The classic chandelier adds a flourish of old school glamour without going over the top. We have another perspective of the balcony from inside the bedroom. It's easy to imagine waking up on a summer's morning and taking just a few steps outside to breathe in the fresh air and listen to the birds singing—what more could you want!?