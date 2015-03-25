Refurbished detached house in UK with elegant look

The exterior of the property is fresh and bright, with a slate roof providing a contrast with the smooth cream walls. As you can see, skylights have been fitted in the roof, indicating that the attic space has been extended into. Leading off from the bedroom is a quaint balcony, accessed through full-length double doors. A great way to ensure plenty of natural light finds its way into the upper floor, the design has been taken one step further at ground level. Huge patio doors, framed in a wood rich in tone, create a flow between the outdoor and indoor spaces—perfect for making the most of the summer months. The raised platform, with low maintenance concrete slabs, is a practical and pleasant spot to sit and enjoy the sun, as well as the lovely view over the garden.