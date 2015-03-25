An internal courtyard adds a special element to homes that have incorporated them into their design. They can bring a tremendous amount of joy to those lucky enough to make use of the space, offering a connection to nature and the outdoors, inviting sunlight into what might otherwise be a dark space, or help make a space feel bigger, all within the privacy of your own house. Often incorporating a design inspired by Japanese minimalism and zen gardens, they can create a peaceful oasis for the occupants; a retreat from the world, right at home. From London to Delhi, these internal courtyard designs make best use of the small space they have, drawing influence from all corners of the globe.