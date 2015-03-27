Why you should own a sauna

Saunas have a long and well known history, having been used by Nordic countries, in particular Finland, for many centuries. Their therapeutic properties are many, and they are known to help cleanse the body as well as the mind. Outside of Scandinavian countries, saunas are seen as somewhat of a luxurious item, reserved for wellness clinics, spas, or for the homes of the wealthy. However, a sauna at home might be more affordable than you think. They can be installed as an individual unit in your garden, or can even be incorporated into the shower of your bathroom.

The feeling of a deep sweat is one that is hard to beat. Not only for its health benefits, but also as a means of social interaction, and because of its cultural significance. Some Finnish women still to this day give birth to their children in a sauna, and the sauna forms part of many old Finnish folk tales.

Today, we want to present to you the benefits of using a sauna on your health, and show you how this feeling can be attained, bringing the cleansing feeling into your home bought on by time spent in a sauna.