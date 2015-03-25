6 things every tiny flat needs

So, you've only just got enough room to cook in your kitchen, and a dining table to seat guests is pretty much out of the question. Fear not! you can still have somewhere to sit and enjoy a civilised meal, thanks to the clever folding furniture pieces which are now available. If eating at the table is important to you, choose a small fold-out table which you can slot behind the door, under the bed, or anywhere you have room, when it's not in use. The same can be done with fold out chairs—it's up to you to decide how many your flat can accommodate.

Perhaps you're after something a little comfier? Only having your bed to sit and relax on can be annoying, and it's nice to have some separation between 'living' and 'sleeping' areas. In that case, a folding arm chair, or 'cinema chair', like that from Gas&Air Studios could be just what you need!