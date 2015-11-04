An Exemplar Edinburgh Home Extension

As was common for houses in Edinburgh of this era, this detached villa, though undeniably gorgeous, not only had restricted access to the garden but also featured a poorly lit and impractical kitchen. For any family home, a functioning and welcoming kitchen is a vital social hub, so a transformation was agreed upon.

The new glass box extension, which we will take a look at, provides a large kitchen and dining area with fantastic and direct access to the rear garden. A stunning and elegant addition, the connection of the new element to an existing property has been completed with a quiet reverence and we think the end result is not only perfectly usable, but aesthetically lovely too.