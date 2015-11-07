Choosing beautiful bedding

So you've designed your perfect bedroom. The walls are painted, the furniture has been bought and arranged exactly how you like it. Perhaps you've even set up your wardrobe so your clothes are all organised and looking lovely. But there are a few last minute things to do… accessorise the room. And a key accessory in your bedroom is your bedding.

Bedding comes in so many different styles so it can sometimes be difficult to choose the right one for you. The key thing to keep in mind is that it has to fit with the style and atmosphere of the room. There's no point in having wild and patterned eclectic bedding if you want your room as a calm haven of neutral tones and clean lines. Keep the image of your ideal room in your mind while selecting your bedding. Know what you want and stick to it!

Here are some great ideas to consider before finally deciding on the bedding best for you.