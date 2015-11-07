Choosing beautiful bedding

So you've designed your perfect bedroom. The walls are painted, the furniture has been bought and arranged exactly how you like it. Perhaps you've even set up your wardrobe so your clothes are all organised and looking lovely. But there are a few last minute things to do… accessorise the room. And a key accessory in your bedroom is your bedding.
Bedding comes in so many different styles so it can sometimes be difficult to choose the right one for you. The key thing to keep in mind is that it has to fit with the style and atmosphere of the room. There's no point in having wild and patterned eclectic bedding if you want your room as a calm haven of neutral tones and clean lines. Keep the image of your ideal room in your mind while selecting your bedding. Know what you want and stick to it!
Here are some great ideas to consider before finally deciding on the bedding best for you.
Floral bedding is a really classic treat to have in your bedroom. Both elegant and full of character, it's one of those styles that will always remain in fashion somewhere. Floral bedding evokes images of country cottages and rustic barn conversions, those rural homes which ooze charm. But floral bedding doesn't have to be confined to the country; city homes can make use of it too.
Homes which have classic city vibes, clean cut paint with little to no fuss, can often benefit from an injection of floral patterns. Beds can make wonderful centre pieces, so definitely consider floral bedding even if your home is in the city. Floral patterns can come in so many colours and patterns too, so even if you don't find one straight away which is suitable, keep looking and you'll be sure to find one you love.
Traditional bedding can be wonderfully regal. The above image is a perfect example of classical bedding: neutral colours, no pattern and no fuss. There is a set of pillows aligned perfectly at the top of the bed, ranging in size. This arrangement of pillows is exactly what comes to mind when you think of a traditional bed set up, with the largest pillows sitting at the back, and the smaller ones descending in front of them.
The colours are all neutral beige, although the pillows second furthest down the bed have a subtle floral pattern. This is a lovely added touch, this calming display of elegant design. All in all, this bedding and its pillow arrangement work beautifully in the traditional design and décor of this particular bedroom.
Patterned bedding comes in all sorts of shades and sizes. Anything from intricate swirling patterns to polka dots, to stripes and strips and other interesting designs, there are so many to choose from. For really dominating patterns, make sure your bedroom is relatively neutral or unfussy, as too much pattern in one room can sometimes lead to a headache for design. Having one big focal pattern in a room really works well, so having that patterned bedding is best kept to a room where it can be the centre of attention.
Colourful patterns can be a beautiful addition to a room, too. The above image is a wonderful example of this, with a stunning, deep ruby background colour showing off a lovely muted gold pattern. The two colours work well in harmony together; a great example of tasteful bedding design.
Country chic has been in fashion for a long time, and doesn't look like it'll be going any time soon. It involves many aspects of design, from white, painted wood furniture to shades of cream adorning the walls. And why not involve country chic in your bedding design?
The above image is a really beautiful example of country chic bedding, with its patchwork quilt evoking images of stitching by the fire late into the night, occasionally going outside to gather more firewood. The multiple colours blend together so well, yet each patchwork is a lovely design unto itself. Country chic bedding can come in so many different forms, so take a look around the market before settling down on one idea. Floral bedding can work as country chic, as can more plain designs. It really all depends on the style of the rest of your room, too!
Bright and bold is a great way to bring your bedroom right into the 21st century. The above bedding is such a cool example of modern bedding at work. The sheets themselves are plain white, acting as a blank canvas for you to get creative with. The eye is first of all drawn to the throw at the bottom of the bed; a beautiful, easy checker of the colours of the rainbow.
We love that the colours are both gentle and bright, at once catching your eye but also blending easily into the next one. Then attention is given to the throw pillows at the top of the bed; pillows of bright reds and green and golds, arranged in different stripped patterns. This is just one way to make your bedding the contemporary bliss that you've been thinking of.
Take a look around other ideas before deciding on your dream design; there are so many options!
The upcyclist does wonderful work with weird and wonderful upcycling ideas. This tiny house is built from 95% recycled materials, showing off its environmentally conscious vibe with fantastic and innovative designs. The tiny house set out to prove smaller living spaces are viable options, and certainly proved successful in doing so.
The project has had a huge impact on living spaces in Australia, and no wonder; this home is absolutely where the heart is. And of course, it has some wonderful bedding. Stripes of multiple colours are found on the bedding and pillow cases, creating a colourful and active vibe in the space. This bedding is definitely more eclectic than the ones we've previously looked at, but work so beautifully in the space where they're contained.