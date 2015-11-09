7 expert tips to add value to your home

You have indulged in a cosmetic surgery that reshaped the face of your house and its insides, upgrading it to a new and improved property. Is there anything else to be done? Well, it is time to take a closer look at energy efficiency. When more than half of the fuel bills are spent on heating and hot water it seems prudent to have a look at the central heating system. If no central heating system exists, well, it is time to install one.

Replacing the boiler, fitting a better control panel that would enable a more effective distribution of heat depending on need and switching to cheaper and lower carbon technology are ways to bring down those fuel bills. Adding energy efficient light bulbs and appliances is another sensible idea.

Houses lose heat from their windows. So installing double or even triple glazed windows can be very beneficial. Or you can just hang heavier curtains. Since we are talking about heat, home insulation will make sure to keep it inside the walls. Last but not least, renewables can be the icing on the cake. From solar panels to wind turbines, low carbon technologies can be a gift to your home and the environment. You can even sell the surplus of the energy from renewables to energy suppliers. A win-win situation!

All in all, to climb the property ladder you will need motivation and conviction. And depending on your aspirations, a healthy bank account. But investing in tangible property will be one of the smartest and most lucrative choices you can make in the long run. Whether it is renovating the kitchen, re-organising the garden, a paint job or a full cosmetic surgery, adding value to your home will be a worthwhile adventure.

