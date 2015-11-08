Ideas you'll love if you're potty about gardening

Gardens can be a safe haven for relaxation even in those long, winter months. It's a place you can go to unwind and take in that much needed breath of fresh air, away from the noises and demands of work or the household. So it's really important to make sure your garden is somewhere you want to be, somewhere you look forward to being. Keep it neat and tidy and ensure it doesn't become an overgrown jungle that simply stresses you out further.

Your manicured and flourishing flowers deserve to be potted in the best possible pots, then. Allow them practical pots—ones that fit the size and needs of the flower. But also consider how the design of the pot will fit into the atmosphere of your garden. Is it a tall and elegant pot? Or smaller, and more eclectic? Which decision would fit your garden design the best?

Here are a few ideas to get your creative juices flowing!