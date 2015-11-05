Showcasing raw materials in your home

Raw materials are so commonly covered in new builds that leaving them exposed can have the effect of making people assume you are opting for an industrial scheme. This needn't be the case, however, as it is fantastically simple to showcase the inherent beauty of your raw materials without going overboard.

Long gone are the days when plasterboard, wallpaper and paint were the only options for finishing your home, so we have put together some tips for making the most of your raw materials. Why not take a look and then pick and choose what you think will best suit your home and design ethos? Who knows, you might be surprised by what you like!