Inventive ways to use your under stairs space

We all know that certain areas of the house can feel a little redundant. They are the types of spaces that we wish we could do more with, or at least make more useful—king amongst them is usually that space under the stairs. It doesn't matter how many ideas you seem to come up with, they just don't seem to translate into a usable space that will fit with the rest of your design style. But, fear not, we have devised a few solutions for you!
From an extra toilet through to a bijou study, we have an idea that will not only suit your home but also your needs and wildest dreams. So, take a look and see what takes your fancy and remember that a small space is not impossible to work with, it is merely a challenge!
A tried and tested method for putting the space under stairs to good use, built in bookshelves are a great idea, as long as you can built them deep enough and install useful lighting. This example, from Buscott Woodworking, is perfect and could even double as a handy shoe storage area for busy households.
By keeping the shelves the same colour as the surrounding woodwork, this formerly redundant space looks subtle enough to go unnoticed when free of books or shoes, but will be an immeasurably useful addition when it needs to be. We would even be tempted to pop a cushion or two down on the floor and use this as a cosy reading nook!
Space under stairs is notoriously small, so picture yours now. Not much will go in there, even if you knock out the wall will it? Well, why not do it and create something tiny and unique, like a one person study zone?
This elegant and simple desk design would be the perfect addition to an under stairs space, allowing for quiet homework or work time, away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the house. With a plug socket fitted inside, a laptop would be the perfect size for the desk and a small noticeboard could even be installed on the wall. It might be a little unusual, but if Harry Potter could live under the stairs, who's to say you can't work there?
Perhaps you live in an urban area and are keen to inject a little greenery into your home. Or maybe you have a stressful job and could do with a designated Zen-zone. Either way, why not think about turning the space under stairs in your home into an indoor relaxation garden?
It can be as simple as what we see here; some well chosen plants, in beautiful pots, making the most of otherwise unused space to inject some life, oxygen and calm into your home. We love that tall plants have been used here, to really get the full benefit of all the available room and think they look strikingly gorgeous!
This is a house that clearly knows how to make the most of difficult shapes, awkward sites and unusable spaces and as such, we are unsurprised to see the lovely space under stairs being put to good use!
Offering a cosy and secret seating nook, we would be tempted to make the wooden top either open up to act as storage, or maybe even add some pull out drawers. When space is at a premium, everything not being used is essentially fair game, so while we love the idea of a hallway seating solution, we think doubling up on the practicality makes a lot of sense.
A common method for claiming back some valuable space in older properties, such as Victorian terraces, space under stairs is often converted into an extra toilet, which can be a much-needed addition in busy family homes!
Big enough for a toilet and a sink, under stairs washrooms offer convenient access to facilities, without having to traipse all the way upstairs and through the house and with a camouflaged door, it can be easy to forget that they are there.
For something a little bit different, we love the idea of turning space under stairs into a mini art gallery, especially by inserting fun little cubby holes that can hold all manner of trinkets and items.
This is a great example of what can be accomplished with a little imagination and a lot of style and we think we would be tempted to hang some pictures in the area too, just to really bring home the gallery feel. Recessed shelving is a great way to make usable space, without encroaching into an already busy footprint, so we are huge fans of what has been done here!
