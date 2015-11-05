Inventive ways to use your under stairs space

We all know that certain areas of the house can feel a little redundant. They are the types of spaces that we wish we could do more with, or at least make more useful—king amongst them is usually that space under the stairs. It doesn't matter how many ideas you seem to come up with, they just don't seem to translate into a usable space that will fit with the rest of your design style. But, fear not, we have devised a few solutions for you!

From an extra toilet through to a bijou study, we have an idea that will not only suit your home but also your needs and wildest dreams. So, take a look and see what takes your fancy and remember that a small space is not impossible to work with, it is merely a challenge!