Space is expensive so make the most of your attic!

Finding extra space at home for your every need can be a challenge, especially if you have children. The essentials aside—bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen—where can you find the room to dedicate to something you need, such as a home office, children's playroom or workout area?

Well, converting your attic might be the answer to your prayers. Regardless of whether you live in a town house or rustic cottage, architects are experts at helping you find the solution to such residential conundrums. Not only do converted attics offer that essential extra square footage but they always add value to your property. The money you invest in such a project— which can be considerable, depending on the scale of your ambition—will almost certainly be recouped when you sell your property.

Sounds like a win/win? Then read on!