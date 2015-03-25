Modern pool designs

A swimming pool is the ultimate luxury addition to any home, and most of us dream of having our own pool to enjoy at our leisure. The benefits of an indoor pool can't be underestimated—not only do home swimming pools provide a place to relax before and after work, but there are clear health benefits when you kick-start the morning with a swim. Swimming can have an uplifting effect on your mood as well, and with all this in mind, why wouldn't you choose to have a pool in your home if you could?

This selection of modern pools are each part of a stunning contemporary home, from the U.K to the sunset strip in L.A. With stand out features, state of the art technology, and a beautiful finish in every instance, these pools are guaranteed to fuel your desire for one of your own: