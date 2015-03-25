Modern pool designs

A swimming pool is the ultimate luxury addition to any home, and most of us dream of having our own pool to enjoy at our leisure. The benefits of an indoor pool can't be underestimated—not only do home swimming pools provide a place to relax before and after work, but there are clear health benefits when you kick-start the morning with a swim. Swimming can have an uplifting effect on your mood as well, and with all this in mind, why wouldn't you choose to have a pool in your home if you could?
This selection of modern pools are each part of a stunning contemporary home, from the U.K to the sunset strip in L.A. With stand out features, state of the art technology, and a beautiful finish in every instance, these pools are guaranteed to fuel your desire for one of your own:
This minimalist design is an oasis of light, and the calming blue and white colours create a feeling of total serenity. Glass floors and floating walls on the level above are to thank for the light and airy feel. However, the even spaced wall lights also contribute a stunning white light which is reflected off the pool's surface. The pool is part of a luxurious family home, designed with the purpose of entertaining guests, and showcasing the occupants' large art collection. To see more of the property, visit the full project.
Here we have another simple and stylish pool design which incorporates the finest high-quality materials, including oak, basalt and stainless steel. Stainless steel pools are popular due to their clean, streamlined look, as well as their durability and low-maintenance nature.
The contrast between the dark floor slabs and pale wooden walls with glass doors creates an interesting, textured aesthetic. We particularly like the effect created by the opposition between the dark shade of the floor, and the refreshing blue of the water.
This pool is located in an exclusive area in L.A, and the design itself certainly lives up to such a glamorous spot. The house enjoys views over the hills, and the pool in particular benefits from a natural green backdrop. The long, narrow pool occupies an inner courtyard surrounded by a compound of three buildings: the main house, garage, and guest house.
The brief given to London Swimming Pool Company by the owners of this property was to create a pool with a strong connection to the outdoors, allowing for natural light to flood in and create a positive, calm atmosphere. The pool was also to have good acoustics to minimise noise, and linear slots in natural stone for water and air make the air handling system invisible and silent.
Unique technology, and quality, hard-wearing materials have been used to create a truly exceptional pool. The design even boasts fully opening glazed sections which furthers the relationship between the indoors and the natural landscape beyond.
An example of what can be achieved by renovating rather than starting from scratch, this pool underwent a total transformation, going from boring and sub-standard to beautiful and serene. Finally a suitable fit to the rest of the house, this is certainly a pool to be proud of. The project involved completely overhauling the 4,000 square feet pool, using natural stone on the floor and walls, and introducing black mirrors and dark stained panels for a sophisticated luxury spa impression. Of course, the changes weren't solely aesthetic; fitted in recesses in the pool surround to wash down the stone strips, and the air handling system was replaced to ensure a pleasant indoor climate—both beautiful and practical!