6 reasons why you should consider a living wall for your home

With an influx of interior design innovations constantly being thrust upon us, it can be hard knowing what styles, themes or ideas to try, especially if you have a taste for the more avant garde and different! There is no wall paint colour that someone hasn't already used and even if you discover a new raw material, the chances are that it will become hugely popular within a matter of months and you will be bored of it. Don't despair though, as we have a really fun idea for you.

Have you heard of living walls? Essentially, they are green installations in your home that see large areas covered with living plants and, given their organic nature, no two will ever be the same. You can find living walls that flower, those that are evergreen and even faux living walls, in case you love the look but haven't got the impetus to keep it healthy. But what are the benefits for installing one, other than being different?

Take a look at our reasons why we love living walls and see if you could be persuaded to invest in one!