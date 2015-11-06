6 reasons why you should consider a living wall for your home

With an influx of interior design innovations constantly being thrust upon us, it can be hard knowing what styles, themes or ideas to try, especially if you have a taste for the more avant garde and different! There is no wall paint colour that someone hasn't already used and even if you discover a new raw material, the chances are that it will become hugely popular within a matter of months and you will be bored of it. Don't despair though, as we have a really fun idea for you.
Have you heard of living walls? Essentially, they are green installations in your home that see large areas covered with living plants and, given their organic nature, no two will ever be the same. You can find living walls that flower, those that are evergreen and even faux living walls, in case you love the look but haven't got the impetus to keep it healthy. But what are the benefits for installing one, other than being different?
Take a look at our reasons why we love living walls and see if you could be persuaded to invest in one!
We just love this picture from Freund GmbH, as it perfectly demonstrates how beautiful living wall installations look when they have been completed!
The perfect feature wall in any room, we are really excited to see this vast expanse of greenery acting almost as a headboard in this super bedroom. Soft to the touch, this totally unique and undeniably stunning wall is such an attention grabber that we can't stop staring at it and thanks to its enormity, no other house plants are necessary. In fact, they would be more than a little overshadowed!
It's not just a cliche to say that plants and greenery can improve our well-being and if you opted to install a living wall in your home, not only would you feel the benefits of increased oxygen circulation, but mentally, you will most likely be calmer and more focussed too.
On a basic level, it is thought that having something living to take care of soothes our mental states and gives us new drive, but in the case of living walls, just looking at how lovely they are makes us smile, so we know there must be some truth to the increased well-being theory!
This is a little more demure as far as a living wall goes, especially in contrast to the last example, but nevertheless, a living wall it is and we think it looks nothing short of stylish.
In time, the creepers will have grown to such an extent that this entire wall will be covered with gorgeous greenery and lush foliage, but for now, the airy spaces help to make the room feel bigger and far more expansive. Offering delightful little nuances of emerald, spring and Ivy green, this living wall is no less gorgeous for still being in its growing phase!
Think of a room that would benefit from a little sound-proofing. We think most of you will have pictured the bathroom, where shower sopranos and bathtub divas regularly treat fellow residents to a rendition or two of their favourite songs.
With a living wall in place, the acoustics will be dramatically altered, but not necessarily for the worse. In fact, a living wall will seek to act as a form of sound-proofing, allowing a performer the opportunity to really belt it out, while the rest of the house enjoys some respite. What could be better for family harmony than that?
Just as with living roofs, a living wall can add insulating properties to your home and make a significant contribution to lowering your energy consumption. It almost sounds too good to be true doesn't it? How can something so beautiful be money-saving and environmentally-friendly too?
By adding lush, thick foliage to your walls, you are in effect, adding an extra layer of insulation, as the plants themselves, coupled with the nutrient-rich soil they need to survive, have thermogenic properties, trapping heat in the room. We don't think we would even consider installing radiators when heating can look this beautiful!
Nothing quite adds value to your home like a lovely and well kept garden and though most of the stunning living wall installations we have shown you have been inside the house, don't neglect your outdoor spaces, like so many people do.
For a lovely, eye-catching, easy to maintain and privacy retaining garden, a living wall is a wonderful option that would have viewers of your property tipping from intrigued, to interested and putting gin an offer in a matter of minutes!
