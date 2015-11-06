Home décor tips to help beat the winter gloom

Winter is such a wonderful season, bringing us Christmas, snow and all things wonderfully festive, but alongside that is the inevitable rain, doom and gloom. Cold, grey days with little to make you smile can have a really negative effect so we are keen to think of some interior design tips that will act as an aesthetic anti-depressant!

Take a look at our suggestions for beating winter gloom and see if you think any will keep you upbeat and perky, even when the rain is beating against the windows and the cold wind is howling in the chimney!