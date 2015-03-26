The bedroom is so much more than simply a place to sleep; it is a sanctuary from the rest of the home, and a place of self expression. Bedrooms should be be tidy, and conducive to rest. For most, falling asleep and waking up in a bedroom that makes you feel uneasy will almost guarantee you a restless sleep, which is no way to start a new day. If your bedroom is looking a little drab, dont put off making it exactly how you want it any longer. While we can't all afford the most luxurious of bedrooms, draw inspiration from these extraordinary bedrooms, covering all designs, tastes, and styles.
Along the canal in central London lies a charming pocket of town known as Little Venice. Here you will find this amazing master bedroom, which is part of a luxurious home complete will all the bells and whistles. The master bedroom is surely one of the highlights, and you can clearly see why. The classic meets 21st century bedroom is afforded huge double-height ceilings, which allows the addition of the en-suite to be suspended above the bed itself.
The calming effects of timber is undeniable, so why not incorporate it into the room of the house that most calls for peace and calm? Taking full advantage of the mood the natural material can create is this master bedroom, which uses timber not only for just the bed frame and flooring, but the walls, and even the ceiling.
Wall murals are an effective and easy way to express yourself in the bedroom, and are becoming more and more popular as the myriad of designs is infinite; they are completely customisable and only limited by your imagination.
White is also known for its calming effects, being the colour of cleanliness and purity. To clear the mind and induce calming thoughts conducive to a good nights rest, use white as the dominant colour for your bedroom. This loft bedroom conversion in Wimbledon has done just that, using tones of bright white and a tone of grey verging on white, accentuating the huge amount of space this bedroom has been allowed. Loft bedrooms are becoming more and more popular, as home owners seek to use every available square inch of their home to maximum effect.
This huge and lavish bedroom uses a monochrome colour finish to allow the light feature in the ceiling to help set the mood. The feeling of the room can be set by dimming the lights, and allowing the mood lighting in the skylight- mimicking design to shine.
Cedarwood, a lavish home set amongst the Cheshire countryside, is where you will find this amazing bedroom. Wrapping the upper level of the home is a Western Red Cedar deck, which is also the hardwood used for the external cladding of the home. The timber slats of the deck have been used at the end of the house, where the master bedroom is located, as a wall for privacy. However, the design still allows in plenty of light.
This eclectic bedroom is part of an equally eclectic home in west London, where the designers have chosen to 'hide' the bed, recessed in the wall. This adds an extra element of cosiness, helping the bedroom to feel even more like an escape from the rest of the house.
No words are needed to describe the view from this amazing bedroom other than 'wow'. An abundance of space and natural light, completed by the stunning panoramic view.