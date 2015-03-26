The bedroom is so much more than simply a place to sleep; it is a sanctuary from the rest of the home, and a place of self expression. Bedrooms should be be tidy, and conducive to rest. For most, falling asleep and waking up in a bedroom that makes you feel uneasy will almost guarantee you a restless sleep, which is no way to start a new day. If your bedroom is looking a little drab, dont put off making it exactly how you want it any longer. While we can't all afford the most luxurious of bedrooms, draw inspiration from these extraordinary bedrooms, covering all designs, tastes, and styles.