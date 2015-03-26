homify 360°: Lighthouse 65, Hampshire

Overlooking the English Channel on the south coast of England is where you will find this sumptuous three bedroom family home, which has been dubbed 'Lighthouse 65'. With views of the beach below, the Solent, and the Isle of Wight in the distance, this home is anything but a typical coastal house.

Why has it been named 'Lighthouse 65', you may ask? Well, not only does its coastal location offer sweeping views of the sea, and yes, it is in the typical shade of white given to lighthouses around the world, but it also has a very unique and intriguing talking point. Completed by AR Design Studio, let us show you why every home is not always as it seems.