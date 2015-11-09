A Captivating Contemporary Home

In a leafy suburban area renowned for its architecturally consistent traditional streetscape comes this totally captivating contemporary residence. The building's state-of-the-art contemporary form is wrapped in beautiful metal panels, resulting in a truly unforgettable family domain by one of our favourite Swiss firms, Meier Architekten.

What makes this home so special is the method in that the internal and outdoor settings merge together so effortlessly. The lucky owners are able to enjoy the sights and sounds of their beautiful surroundings within the comfort of their living spaces. As a bonus, the home was designed to be both a low financial cost and environmental impact, achieved by focusing upon locally sourced materials and tradesmen. Let's take a look…