A Captivating Contemporary Home

In a leafy suburban area renowned for its architecturally consistent traditional streetscape comes this totally captivating contemporary residence. The building's state-of-the-art contemporary form is wrapped in beautiful metal panels, resulting in a truly unforgettable family domain by one of our favourite Swiss firms, Meier Architekten.
What makes this home so special is the method in that the internal and outdoor settings merge together so effortlessly. The lucky owners are able to enjoy the sights and sounds of their beautiful surroundings within the comfort of their living spaces. As a bonus, the home was designed to be both a low financial cost and environmental impact, achieved by focusing upon locally sourced materials and tradesmen. Let's take a look…
Standing as a bold contemporary landmark is this exciting new home. We're immediately struck by the symmetrical form of the design and how the home's wrapped entirely with metal sheet panels. Take note how the architect has created a monochromatic scheme of textural differences by laying the metal sheeting in alternative ways. This is further enhanced by beautiful expanses of glass, which opens up the structure to the outside world.
Moving around the rear of the house, you can see how the silvery-grey tones of the metal panels fit surprisingly well within the context of the site and harmonise with its lush surroundings. Paving provide a simple border for the garden beds and link the home to the various outbuildings.
At the rear of the garden there is a small sheltered area that's been designed for the ultimate outdoor living experience. There's a generous sized dining table that would be perfect for hosting family events when all the relatives come by. Take not, too, of the fully integrated wood-fire oven with timber storage space.
The interior marries generous proportions with the finest contemporary appointments. The kitchen is a study of creams and white, which act as a contrast to the warmer tones of the timber cabinets and work surfaces. Two stools sit beside the island bench, which are perfect to ensure you can always keep conversations flowing when guests come by.
Moving further inside, you’ll notice that the design of the home's main communal area has a fluid, uninterrupted concept. We can also see a casual dining area that is situated adjacent to the kitchen. The dining area is enhanced by views of the garden and nature beyond through the beautiful floor to ceiling glazing. Here, it’s even possible to open up to the space to the outside world via sliding doors, allowing the sounds and smells to enter when desired.
The living room adjacent to the dining area oozes elegance and class. The colour palette is a melange of neutral tones, complemented by pieces of furniture that possess a certain sculptural quality. From the curvaceous side table to the couches that appear to hug the space.
Fewer home office's are as perfectly situated as the one here. This garden draws inspiration from Japanese garden design, with gravel, rocks and bamboo, creating a zen-like mood. By surrounding ones self with beauty we can feel more relaxed and enjoy the business at hand.
Clean lines and simplicity prevail in this connection point within the home. Floating staircases are a cool choice to turn a usually ordinary space into something spectacular. We love how the natural light is able to enter from above the stairs and find its way through the gaps to illuminate the ground level.
The breathtaking hallway opens up to a show-piece bathroom that's covered almost entirely in stone tiles. Natural stone is an exceptional choice for a bathroom as it is not only visually stunning but durable and long lasting, too. The tile's natural imperfections and irregular grooves are what makes them so special here. The mood is set with the pairing of some scented candles for the totally relaxed bath time experience.
