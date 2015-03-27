homify 360º: Classic Wiltshire Farmhouse

Known for it's rich history and heritage, as well as beautiful walks and of course, Stone Henge, Wiltshire is one of the most popular counties in the U.K. Today we're taking a tour around a stunning family home with traditional English gardens, and an entirely updated interior courtesy of Taylor Howes Design. The farmhouse, packed with Victorian charm, has been fully renovated, and now boasts all the modern day conveniences one could wish for, including great audio-visual systems, underfloor heating, and luxurious modern bathrooms.
From the outside, the property looks exactly as you would image a traditional farmhouse to look: the redbrick façade, charming windows and landscaped outdoor areas, are all features typical to this style of house. However, there is certainly nothing average about this home. From the perfectly maintained exterior to the characterful and luxurious interiors, it is truly spectacular; just see for yourself…
It's easy to fall in love with this house straight away. The neat and tidy red brick façade with traditional features, including a chimney and white wooden gate, and the pruned hedges and dainty roses, contribute lots of old-fashioned charm.
The garden is impressive, but doesn't overwhelm the house, instead, it complements the style and age of the property. We can imagine the house and grounds looking much the same during the Victorian period. Clearly it has been well-maintained, and it truly is a home to be proud of.
The entrance to the house is quaint and charming, and welcomes us in straight away. The potted plants either side of the door creates an aesthetically pleasing symmetry, with the climbing plants around the doorway provide a touch of green that enhances the front exterior. The small covered area is a nice addition that keeps waiting guests in mind, should it be raining on their arrival.
A fairly modern addition, and certainly not something you would have found in the original Victorian garden, this pool is a special feature that adds some fun and contemporary style to the outside area. However, the design itself is classic and respectful of the surrounds, blending in to the traditional gardens. This garden really does have everything you could possible want!
Shades of lilac and violent are dispersed throughout the kitchen, in seat covers, flowers, and small ornamental decorations. The overall design is classical, with elements of a traditional kitchen, such as white 'farmhouse' cabinets, a light tiled floor, and stylish vintage-look kitchen accessories. Modern additions include sleek black worktops and a dining table with grey central panel. The generous size of the kitchen allows for an island to take centre stage. This particular design has nifty storage areas, including wicker drawers, to keep clutter to a minimum.
The sitting room is a picture of classic elegance, with floor length curtains framing the original windows. Muted mauve and purple shades are balanced out with cream walls, and classic floor tiles, which appear to be marble. The pale grey rug dominates most of the floor space to a cosy and warming effect. Single armchairs sit in place of a coach, which actually opens up the space and makes the room look bigger. The tufted ottoman between the chairs is a symbol of classical luxury which fits perfectly into this sitting room.
A four-poster bed is a must have in every classic bedroom. This example here is a stylish design with a medieval twist evident in the shape and point of the posts. The bed is finished with silky decorative pillows and a simple white cotton cover. Above, an oriental style item of clothing has been framed—perhaps a sign of the occupants travels or interests? We wonder what the story behind this item could be…
An interesting combination of soft pastel colours has been incorporated into this bedroom design. The purple shades from previous rooms features again here in the form of a chequered daybed, placed at the foot of the double bed in keeping with the traditional style of the home. An off-white, almost blue shade, has been used to decorate the walls. The overall look is eclectic, with the focus being on the impressive bed with it's eye-catching pink and silver headboard.
How many houses do you know with a pool house? This small and stylish enclosed garden room is the perfect place to dry off and relax with a good book after a dip in the pool. Wooden floor boards with a rich, varied tone provides a pleasant contrast to the neutral walls and suede sofa. The ceiling is an interesting feature reminiscent of a Victorian garden pavilion—very in keeping with the main property!
