homify 360º: Classic Wiltshire Farmhouse

Known for it's rich history and heritage, as well as beautiful walks and of course, Stone Henge, Wiltshire is one of the most popular counties in the U.K. Today we're taking a tour around a stunning family home with traditional English gardens, and an entirely updated interior courtesy of Taylor Howes Design. The farmhouse, packed with Victorian charm, has been fully renovated, and now boasts all the modern day conveniences one could wish for, including great audio-visual systems, underfloor heating, and luxurious modern bathrooms.

From the outside, the property looks exactly as you would image a traditional farmhouse to look: the redbrick façade, charming windows and landscaped outdoor areas, are all features typical to this style of house. However, there is certainly nothing average about this home. From the perfectly maintained exterior to the characterful and luxurious interiors, it is truly spectacular; just see for yourself…