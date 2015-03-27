homify 360°: Diack house

If you are somebody who prefers to keep things a little more subdued, preferring to retain the classic charm of your home, then you are going to enjoy the tasteful and understated appearance of this detached property. The traditional exterior is well-maintained, and rather than dominating the street, the design perfectly complements the other neighbouring properties. Let's take a closer look.
Diack House is a project of Fiddes Architects, who have designed a home that incorporates a design with an unassuming street-facing façade of brick, a front door that is actually to the side of the house, and a spacious backyard perfect for a young family.
The rear of the home is very different to the front; large window panels and doors ensure natural light is forever flooding the rear of the home, where the living spaces are located. Leading out from the house is a paved terrace that is the ideal place to enjoy the sun once the weather permits, while children happily play in the spacious backyard.
Moving inside, we now get a feel for how spacious the backyard really is, and our minds begin to wonder: what lies in the garage? A recreation room, or maybe even a man cave?
The high ceilings of the rear living room ensure the room feels spacious, even if the whole family is spending time together in the one space. You can imagine how nice this would be in summer, with the doors wide open and the breeze flowing through from the rear.
Moving further into the interior of the house, a bold red tone becomes apparent, and a lower ceiling height, giving the impression this rear living room could possibly be an extension to the home.
Nothing beats the practicality and aesthetics of timber floorboards; not only do they look great, but they're easy to clean and maintain.
The red of the feature wall really shines at night, casting a warm hue of orange throughout the open plan of the living spaces. Being the heart of the home, we think the choice of colour is fitting.
The kitchen is the soul of the home, and it should never be hidden away from the rest of the house. Adjoining the open plan living and dining area is the kitchen of Diack House, complete with indirect lighting tucked away under the upper cupboards.
For more affordable family home ideas, take a look at this detached home extension project.