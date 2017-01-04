Everything you need to know about underfloor heating

We hear a lot about underfloor heating, especially in terms of luxury home improvements, but do you know enough about it to judge whether or not you want it in your home? Perhaps you assume it will be too costly, or bad for the environment?

Well, we're going to tell you everything you need to know about this innovative interior system, so you can make a more informed decision as to whether or not you install it.

Interior designers have long championed underfloor heating and they are rarely wrong, so we're happy to go into this article with a positive mindset, are you?