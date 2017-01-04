This old garage becomes something much more useful!

We've become so accustomed to seeing houses developed to include a garage that it seems odd when one is repurposed into extra living space. However, this home shows that what you gain can be more than worth the raised eyebrows!

The architect that came up with the plan to turn a disused garage into a fantastic new living space will have had their work cut out for them, but we have so much respect for what they designed that they will hopefully continue to do many more just like this one.

By taking the time to re-landscape the garden and finish everywhere to an exceptionally high standard, the cohesion in this home is fantastic, leaving us wondering if we really do need a garage…