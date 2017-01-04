This old garage becomes something much more useful!

We've become so accustomed to seeing houses developed to include a garage that it seems odd when one is repurposed into extra living space. However, this home shows that what you gain can be more than worth the raised eyebrows!
The architect that came up with the plan to turn a disused garage into a fantastic new living space will have had their work cut out for them, but we have so much respect for what they designed that they will hopefully continue to do many more just like this one.
By taking the time to re-landscape the garden and finish everywhere to an exceptionally high standard, the cohesion in this home is fantastic, leaving us wondering if we really do need a garage…
There's no escaping the fact that this is a decent size garage but, given that it's just being used as a junk room, there has been little consideration in terms of décor and it's started to show signs of decay and neglect.
In a small home, this is valuable space that could be far better repurposed.
Perhaps this garage wouldn't have been such a waste of liveable space if it was actually being used to house cars. Instead, it looks to be filled with anything and everything that the house simply can't contain.
It's essentially an enormous shed or junk room!
What a difference! By removing the roller door and bricking it up, a solid structure has been created to house this beautiful living room set up and we're so in love with the natural stone cladding.
The original window has been kept and it floods the space with light, but this isn't all that's contained here…
With the original floor kept, there is a naturally warm and inviting feel to this new room which, as well as having a living room in it, also has this marvellous modern kitchen.
There is a wealth of storage (not to mention a handy breakfast bar and sleek appliances) and we love how the grey cabinets mirror the tones of the stone wall cladding.
A slimline white kitchen worktop is the perfect accompaniment to this ultra-modern grey design, which contrasts in style with the rustic living room while also looking perfect next to it.
Integrated appliances make the most of this newfound room, ensuring that not a scrap of it goes to waste.
It's true, isn't it? You can't ever have too many bathrooms in a house and by taking the time to add this small but functional one, we think this house has really got it all!
Mosaic tiles make a real statement of the shower cubicle, while soft neutrals permeate everywhere else and a simple white suite looks refreshing and modern.
We love the gung-ho attitude present here. Not only was a disused garage transformed into a beautiful extra living space, but the rear garden was also totally transformed, with this stunning terrace being added.
Why have a new room if you don't have something beautiful that it looks out over?
Just as the ultimate finishing touch, all the paths have been re-pebbled and tidied up to make the most of the approach to this newly upgraded house.
We don't know where people find the energy to take on such huge projects but it's inspiring when they do!
