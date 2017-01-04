Bedrooms: 6 designs for double beds

When you want to make your bedroom a real showstopper, there's no better way to approach the task than by making your bed something truly spectacular, so we've found some amazing varieties that will inspire you no end.

We looked at what talented interior designers have been doing to make double beds exceptionally special and have brought some of our favourite ideas together in this one handy article.

From statement headboards to amazing bed linen and everything in between, cast your eyes over these great ideas and see which could really change up your bedroom!