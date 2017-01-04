Bedrooms: 6 designs for double beds

When you want to make your bedroom a real showstopper, there's no better way to approach the task than by making your bed something truly spectacular, so we've found some amazing varieties that will inspire you no end.
We looked at what talented interior designers have been doing to make double beds exceptionally special and have brought some of our favourite ideas together in this one handy article.
From statement headboards to amazing bed linen and everything in between, cast your eyes over these great ideas and see which could really change up your bedroom!
When it comes to double beds, we say the bigger the better and this one is such a whopper that it dominates the room.
A padded feature wall is the perfect backdrop and, with an array of extra pillows and throws, it looks so cosy that anyone would struggle to get up in the morning!
We love that the bed is low and simple in design, yet still looks impactful thanks to a huge mattress and muted bed linen.
The extra tall headboard creates a really beautiful frame and by adding pendulum bedroom lighting that hangs delicately from the ceiling, all eyes are naturally drawn to the bed.
When you prefer a simpler, more classically elegant double bed, you can negate a headboard altogether and simply create the illusion of one with a striking feature wall that sits behind the bed.
We adore this wood cladding-effect wallpaper as it adds such gentle glamour. A few velvet cushions really add to the luxury!
This bedroom is striking and stunning, but add in an integrated wooden bed (complete with rich, opulent bed linen) and you suddenly have a feature that stands alone, even in such a dramatic space!
Rich fabrics and a low but wide structure make a lasting impression.
This is a bedroom that demands your attention as soon as you step inside!
The bed manages to stand out thanks to the daring black design, complete with a luxury padded headboard. By using bed linen that offers a soft contrast to the otherwise monochrome scheme, the welcoming furniture becomes the key feature.
We love that this antique bed has been brought into the modern era and made to look picture perfect for the bedroom by simply adding some piquant colour.
Drawing the zesty accent tones through to extra pillows on the bed and the quilted stool makes a statement and that grey bed linen? So on trend!
For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 ideas to make your bedroom better than the rest.