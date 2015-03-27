homify 360º: contemporary new build, London

Muted tones of cream and grey create a sophisticated look which forms a positive first impression upon arrival. The unusual sloping roof gives the house character, and the elongated windows to the left hand side are a quirky and contemporary design that gives the house an edge. However, the design doesn't stray too far from the traditional colours and materials one would expect to see when looking at the façade.

A practical paved area at the front is a smart and low-maintenance design, perfect for those with busy lives and jobs.