homify 360º: contemporary new build, London

This stylish modern home is located in Dulwich, London. It is actually a back land development, and was built entirely from scratch. The total construction cost was £325,000 and the value on completion was £750,000—not a bad profit! Getting to this stage required planning approval and building regulations approval, which is also a complicated process to navigate, though thanks to Nic Antony Architects, who were responsible for this project, the process was as smooth as could be. They worked with the client to create the best possible home for the space available, ensuring that the finished result was of a high quality, and that the home was suitable for a couple or young family. The interiors are modern and fresh, incorporating current design trends, yet retaining a stylish, timeless quality. Take a look inside and see for yourself…
Muted tones of cream and grey create a sophisticated look which forms a positive first impression upon arrival. The unusual sloping roof gives the house character, and the elongated windows to the left hand side are a quirky and contemporary design that gives the house an edge. However, the design doesn't stray too far from the traditional colours and materials one would expect to see when looking at the façade.
A practical paved area at the front is a smart and low-maintenance design, perfect for those with busy lives and jobs.
The fully opening patio doors connects the interior with the outdoor space, allowing for plenty of light and good ventilation throughout the property.
Perfect for hot days and warm summer evenings, the dining room is perfectly placed to benefit from the easy access to the garden. Not only is the design practical, but it also helps the occupants to feel more connected to nature, and on top of that, it looks impressive, too!
The minimalist design in the kitchen and dining room is defined by the monochrome colour scheme, clean lines, and sleek finish. The kitchen units are kept to the back wall to maximise floor space and to create a neat and streamlined look. The white dining table is complemented by the chairs, adding a soft shade of grey to the scene.
Here we have a closer view of the kitchen. The breakfast bar at the end is a useful spot for grabbing something quick before work, and it also provides a division between the kitchen and the dining area, ensuring that the rooms don't look sparse or disconnected, as can happen with open plan layouts.
The dark worktops contrast starkly with the white cabinets, and the stainless steel detailing at the bottom of the units contribute to a slightly industrial theme.
Every contemporary home should have an exposed brick wall in at least one of the rooms! In another nod to the industrial trend, this cool but homely living room tricks us into thinking that it could be an older property, making the most of it's original features. Thanks to the careful design approach, it isn't overly obvious that this home is a new build.
The wooden floorboards, varied in tone, add warmth to the room and also continue through from the kitchen, creating a connection between each of the downstairs areas.
An inventive and aesthetically interesting staircase climbs its way up to the second floor, adding another quirky element to the design. The dark grey stair case, with hardwood steps, follows the colour scheme and materials used in the kitchen and dining room. The off-white bannisters display a filigree pattern, and the combination of styles results in a classic meets modern look which suits the house perfectly.
The bedroom is a calming shade of white, with very little in the way of distractions. Clean lines and simple interiors reign supreme once more, and the only pops of colour we can see are the green and white striped seat cover, the thin red lines across the bed spread, and the dark brown headboard. The colours have more impact when there are fewer of them, proving that less really is more.
