Furniture for next to nothing: cool pallets

Once pallets were only used as a means of storage and shipping of goods. Not any more. Nowadays pallets have transcended their intended one-use nature to become a desired element of house interior design. Adventurous DIY people have redefined pallets into furniture: from tables to couches and anything else their creative minds will devise!

By dissembling the wooden pallets into planks, they can be used for numerous projects, offering a stylish and rustic décor indoors and out. You can source pallets from construction sites, landscape companies, hardware and lumber stores or even newspaper and distribution centres.

Got your hands on some pallets yet? Then get ready for some innovative ideas to use them as cool furniture!