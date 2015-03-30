Zen gardens

A Zen garden, also known as 'Japanese garden' or 'dry landscape garden', typically encompasses carefully composed arrangements of rocks, water features, trees and bushes, and uses gravel or sand, raked to mimic the ripple effect of water. The design centres around the elements, and around a harmonious balance in nature. Gardens of this kind tend to be small and enclosed, and they are also known for playing with perspective. One famous Zen garden in Kyoto, called 'Ryoanji', has a particularly interesting design. The garden is made up of a raked area with 15 rocks—sounds simple enough, but at any given point in the garden, only 14 out of 15 rocks are visible. It's said that the 15th rock can only be seen when one has attained enlightenment.

With such an interesting history and cultural significance, it's not hard to see why some people want to create a Zen garden themselves. There are a number of benefits to having a Zen garden: not only is it the perfect place to relax and clear the mind, but it is also very low maintenance, and doesn't require a lot of space. Take a look at these examples and be inspired to design your very own Zen garden: