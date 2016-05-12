Luxurious home- Perfect space utilization

Perth is a beautiful, temperate city on the western coast of Australia that is home to warm weather, warm oceans and warm people. It is also widely regarded as the world's most isolated major city as its closest substantial neighbour is Adelaide, over 2000 kilometres away. As isolated it may be, this does not mean it is isolated from the interior design world, as you will soon discover.

Floreat Residence is a stunning family home in suburban Perth, whose interior is a project of Moda Interiors. The easy going, care-free lifestyle offered by such a prosperous and visually breathtaking part of the world is echoed by this home, with a spacious, free-flowing interior that makes the most of the desirable year-round weather, blurring the lines between indoors and out, all the while owning a particular air of style and class.

We're excited to take a look around… join us!