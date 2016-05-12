Luxurious home- Perfect space utilization

Perth is a beautiful, temperate city on the western coast of Australia that is home to warm weather, warm oceans and warm people. It is also widely regarded as the world's most isolated major city as its closest substantial neighbour is Adelaide, over 2000 kilometres away. As isolated it may be, this does not mean it is isolated from the interior design world, as you will soon discover.
Floreat Residence is a stunning family home in suburban Perth, whose interior is a project of Moda Interiors. The easy going, care-free lifestyle offered by such a prosperous and visually breathtaking part of the world is echoed by this home, with a spacious, free-flowing interior that makes the most of the desirable year-round weather, blurring the lines between indoors and out, all the while owning a particular air of style and class.
We're excited to take a look around… join us!
Externally, a simple and muted tone of grey render frames a cedar garage door and shutters, as well as the custom made front door.
The warm weather offered by this coastal city surrounded by desert allows a multitude of sub-tropical plant varieties to flourish, some of which form the landscaping that surrounds the property.
The interior is in a class of its own, with every last detail carefully considered and executed with ease. The open plan dining and living space has a number of subtle yet special features, including a TV and roof speakers that are flush with the wall and ceiling, bespoke sofa, dining table and chairs and a Travertine fireplace that matches the limestone pillars that join the living room to the outdoor pool.
Beautiful Australian Brushbox timber has been used for the flooring; its naturally differing tones add a special visual appeal. Also note the low-lying window. Its unconventional position makes it instantly noticeable, offering a view into the small courtyard that lines one side of the property, allowing a touch of nature to be visible on both sides of the home.
The monochrome colour tones continue into the adjacent kitchen, which is ultra-modern and equally as stylish.
A clear distinction is made from the workspace of the kitchen to the rest of the home through the use of the elongated kitchen island, which still allows for interaction between those in other parts of the home and those using the kitchen.
Perth enjoys an average yearly temperature of over 25°C, with summers often above 30°C and winter daytime temperatures rarely dropping below the high teens. As you can imagine, those who live in a city that enjoys such a liveable climate tend to be outdoors a lot and the design of this home certainly reflects this lifestyle.
Opening up from the kitchen, dining and living spaces are bi-fold doors that bring us to an al fresco island, surrounded by the outdoor pool and water features.
The al fresco lounge area is where we can envisage the occupants spending many warm summer evenings. Travertine, the limestone that has been used for the fireplace, has been used here as the flooring and surrounding stepping stones. Its cooling effects a soothing relief from the heat.
Cedar, the timber used for the street-facing façade, has also been used to line the ceiling of the outdoor area.
Moving into the master bedroom, we see a room that is spacious and elegant, highlighted by the introduction of an accent wall behind the bed.
In lieu of a grandiose headboard is this feature of individually upholstered panels with a matching custom upholstered blanket box.
In the bathroom we again see a low-lying window running the perimeter of the space. Its atypical positioning still allowing in light and a view of the garden, whilst remaining totally private.
A custom 3 metre long vanity and mirror stretch one axis of the room while the bathtub and shower form the second axis.
Last but not least is the outdoor pool; an essential ingredient to surviving Perth's harsh summers.
To continue your trip down under, check out: The Showstopping Mansion Built Overnight.