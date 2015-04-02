Unique ensuite solutions

Sometimes solitude is bliss. It's almost an indescribable pleasure being able to spend some treasured time alone—especially when living such busy and stress-filled lives. Due to being solely accessed by the bedroom, having a bathroom ensuite provides a perfect space to relish some alone time. Whether it's a master bedroom or a smaller bedroom, an ensuite can be implemented in almost any bedroom.

So whatever the space you're working with, let homify inspire you to create the perfect ensuite in your home. Lets make it happen!