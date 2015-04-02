Unique ensuite solutions

Sometimes solitude is bliss. It's almost an indescribable pleasure being able to spend some treasured time alone—especially when living such busy and stress-filled lives. Due to being solely accessed by the bedroom, having a bathroom ensuite provides a perfect space to relish some alone time. Whether it's a master bedroom or a smaller bedroom, an ensuite can be implemented in almost any bedroom.
So whatever the space you're working with, let homify inspire you to create the perfect ensuite in your home. Lets make it happen!
Don't be fooled. This picture isn't taken from a luxury health spa, but from an in-home ensuite. Coblonal Arquitectura have managed to replicate the look and feel of a European health spa with a minimalist inspired design. Walls and ceiling are clad with a lightly stained wooden finish giving the room a bright and natural feel. Admire the inbuilt floating washing unit which contains a large sink and plenty of area to store towels and essentials.
Feeling inspired? Maybe its time to reward yourself to a European spa treatment at home too.
When working with smaller spaces, consider using a shower unit that incorporates a clear glass barrier. From this perspective we can see how the transparent glass provides a continuation of the room and gives the impression of a larger space. Also, remember to use bright colour tones which help create a sense of light and openness.
And now for something a little different. Not for those concerned with privacy, here we see a bedroom and bathroom ensuite that really blurs the line between spaces. There's almost no real barrier between the sleeping and wash areas due to the use of a clear glass wall. 3S Architects and Design LTD have created an illusion that gives the impression that the bedroom and ensuite are one large space.
With such a wide choice of sinks available, a new bathroom sink really can go a long way in revitalising your bathroom. Taking inspiration from an English period home, here is an elegant dual sink unit that is an outstanding feature of this bathroom makeover. The attractive stone and detailed metal work really draws the attention and provides that touch of high-class. Carefully selected lighting and mirrors adds to this ensuite's timeless décor.
The standalone bathtub is a popular inclusion in modern bathrooms. Whether you prefer a modern or traditional style, there is always a standalone tub that will suit your bathroom. In this particular bathroom we see a traditionally inspired bathtub complete with detailed features on the legs.
So remember to lock the door, light some candles, and prepare yourself for some quality time—this tub is there to be enjoyed for long soaks.
