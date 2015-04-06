Exciting wall mounted lighting

For many, the wall sconce elicits a feeling of bygone nostalgia, triggering imagery of medieval kings and queens faintly illuminating their bedchambers, knights and castle guards using large exterior fittings to hold immense flaming timber torches. Wall mounted lights, or sconces as they are sometimes known, have been integral to architectural design for many centuries. In some form or another, the wall-mounted light has been around since not long after the caveperson first discovered fire. But with the benefit of its glow there came the new hurdle of how to control it. Light fittings have developed over millennia; these days, sconces are a convenient way to delicately brighten one’s home or intimate domestic spaces. Of course, sconces are now a modern home lighting appurtenance, they no longer contain candles, but instead house smart electric fittings with technologically advanced globes. If you are looking for a subtle yet stylish way to introduce a luminous glow into your dwelling, take a look at the following examples of exciting wall mounted lights and sconces.
When it comes to lighting, nothing is more elegantly nostalgic than an Edison, or filament bulb—this example exemplifies the use of a traditional and antique globe, paired with a contemporary yet classic fitting. Bask in the brilliance of this art deco inspired wall light, and enjoy the stylishness of the rose-copper coloured brushed stainless finish. Pair this wall-mount light with either traditional or contemporary furniture and let its illumination create a sense of wonderment within your domestic space.
Industrial style décor and design is an easy and stylish way to give your space a little raw panache. Check out these wall mounted lamps—they easily affixed to the wall, while the exterior power cord means they won’t require a difficult installation. Place these lights over a desk space, or perhaps in a hallway entrance, for a space that is sophisticatedly practical yet stylishly ‘on-trend’.
Cut crystal never goes out of fashion, and these days is enjoying a considerable resurgence in popularity. One of the best things about crystal is its ability to work wonderfully in an elegant or heritage style interior, while conversely can be juxtaposed within a contemporary setting to create an opposing contrast of eras and qualities.
Fluorescent lighting may not be your first choice when you think of decorating your interior. Fluorescents can be a harsh white light that is often incongruous with the surrounding décor, and emits a cold luminous atmosphere. In this example however, it works extremely well. The traditional interior is contrasted with an artistic neon light that is more work of art than wall light—while the rectangular downlights ensure the space is white and bright, infusing a sense of contemporary ambience, in a heritage setting.
Wall lights work particularly well when used symmetrically, they reflect one another, and infuse a sense of style and grace into the space. This example is a textbook illustration of wall lighting used correctly—it is graceful, warm, and evokes a sense of smartness and thoughtful design.
Most of us would have seen wall lights used in bathrooms—they allow easy illumination to certain areas such as mirrors, or spaces where you need maximum brightness. If you are looking to enhance a certain area of your wash space to perform daily routine tasks, such as brushing teeth, and preparing for the day ahead, a wall light can provide direct light in an inviting and stylish way.
A home study can be a difficult place to illuminate—along with overhead ceiling lights, often you want a softer more congenial light to sit beneath, something calming to ease yourself into study, reading, or work. This is where a wall light is at its most beneficial. The above example utilises a pair of wall lamps to differentiate the space as a study, whilst infusing a sense of warmth, and comfort. If you do not wish to sit for hours underneath a bright ceiling light, a pair of adjustable wall sconces with accommodate your needs perfectly.
Who doesn’t love curling up on a sumptuous armchair, with a hot cup of freshly brewed tea, and a good book? But how to illuminate the space well enough to read, while still maintaining a sense of cosy atmosphere? A wall light is the solution—as well as providing a floor lamp to direct light onto your reading material, you will want a restful ambient light. A wall mounted lamp with dimmable adjustments is the perfect solution to create a stylish and useable space.