Exciting wall mounted lighting

For many, the wall sconce elicits a feeling of bygone nostalgia, triggering imagery of medieval kings and queens faintly illuminating their bedchambers, knights and castle guards using large exterior fittings to hold immense flaming timber torches. Wall mounted lights, or sconces as they are sometimes known, have been integral to architectural design for many centuries. In some form or another, the wall-mounted light has been around since not long after the caveperson first discovered fire. But with the benefit of its glow there came the new hurdle of how to control it. Light fittings have developed over millennia; these days, sconces are a convenient way to delicately brighten one’s home or intimate domestic spaces. Of course, sconces are now a modern home lighting appurtenance, they no longer contain candles, but instead house smart electric fittings with technologically advanced globes. If you are looking for a subtle yet stylish way to introduce a luminous glow into your dwelling, take a look at the following examples of exciting wall mounted lights and sconces.