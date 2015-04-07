Guide to concrete flooring

Concrete flooring, like all other flooring, comes with advantages and disadvantages. Firstly the advantages—it is resilient, low-maintenance, easy to install, long lasting, and easy to change. The durability of concrete is well known, it is hard to crack, difficult to damage, and excellent for areas with high foot traffic. Furthermore, over time it can develop small scratches or stains, which add character to the overall design, and can be seen as an advantage (or perhaps a disadvantage!). Furthermore, concrete flooring is easy to maintain, it requires re-sealing every 3-9 months, but this can be an easy process to do yourself, or alternatively employ a professional. If you maintain the sealant or wax coating of your concrete flooring, it will essentially last forever, reducing the need to re-floor, as you do with many other materials. Along with the low-maintenance and robust nature of concrete, this versatile material also gives the option for re-covering at a later date. You may be fed up with the style, and decide to lay tiles, this is an easy process if you floor is concrete. Finally, concrete comes in many different styles, colours and finishes, leaving the design up to the creativity of the occupant or designer.

With all of these advantages comes some not so great disadvantages—concrete is hard, it can be uncomfortable, cold during winter, and requires regular sealing. If you walk around the house a lot, you may find that your feet become sore, or ache. This is an unfortunate drawback of concrete, and other than with the use of rugs, can pose a problem in living areas. As indicated earlier, concrete also requires sealing every 3-9 months, which can be seen as a disadvantage, although, most floors require some form of upkeep, and concrete is relatively easy. Probably one of the biggest problems with concrete is it is cold—during the winter months, standing atop a cold hard surface is extremely undesirable, and concrete, unless installed with underfoot heating, can be a problematic surface.