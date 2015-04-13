Get inspired: 7 stunningly stylish interiors

Style—elusive, dynamic, timeless. It’s hard to put your finger on style, and especially when it comes to designing a stylish home, there’s no set formula. Engendering a sense of style is a delicate art that relies on a curious mix of individuality, balance, blend and nous. While it can be a challenge to create, we always know it when we’ve stumbled on it, when something calmly declares itself stylish before our eyes.
Here are seven fabulous examples of effortless domestic style—old, modern, minimal, over the top, all unique and different in their own special ways, yet undeniably dripping with stylishness. Take a wander through and soak it up.
Reminiscent of a royal residence, this gorgeously sumptuous and perfectly decorated living space exudes grace, style and opulence. From the grand chandelier located in the centre of the room, to the heavy draped curtains that adorn the windows, this room is nothing short of breath-taking. If you wish to emulate this extravagant style within you own abode, consider heritage style furniture with a modern twist. Luscious textiles like velvet, silk paired with metallic elements of gold, bronze and brass. Add a contrasting timber parquet floor, a good dose of marble and crystal, and you will have yourself a lavishly sophisticated interior.
A fairy tale bathroom, this space oozes appeal—from the freestanding vintage tub, to the full length French doors, this space is sumptuous, stylish and unforgettable. Mimic the grand glory of this wash space by incorporating black window sashes, standalone bath, heritage chrome fittings, and whimsical white curtains.
Perhaps traditional interior design is not your cup of tea, suppose you want something a little more contemporary, with a retro twist. This bedroom evokes a sense of modernity, as well as a hint of vintage charm. The clean lines of this space are interwoven with textured surfaces, and the neutral colour scheme is interposed with a daring chandelier-esque black light fitting. Emulate this style by incorporating a geometric rug, textured feature wall, contemporary mirror, and statement ceiling light.
A dining space can be difficult to get right, you have to consider your décor, the shape of your table, matched with chairs, and to top it off ensure you have enough space for your dream design. This space coordinates its living area perfectly with the dining room. The round table is paired with upholstered classic dining chairs, a showpiece deco-style chandelier, and a neutral, yet tasteful colour scheme. Think duck egg blue tones, neutral creams and ecru hues, along with upholstered furniture, and sumptuous textiles.
The entry to one’s home is vital—it is the central corridor location for visitors, and the space that leads you into the rest of your abode. For this reason you want to ensure it is stylish, robust, and attractive. This hallway has it all, a clean crisp colour scheme, hard-wearing yet elegant staircase covering, bright light-filled thoroughfare, and elegant timber floorboards. If you want your corridor to be airy and stylish, consider painting it white, along with some downlights that will ensure it is elegant and refined.
Most of us could only dream of living in such an abode, and this home is closer to a 5-star mansion, than a suburban residence. With a view to match the impressive enormity of the floorplan, this home is decked out in contemporary equipment, white colour scheme, and oversized furniture. For a little opulence and lavishness in your own abode, think cowhide rugs, glossy white floors, and colossal contemporary furniture.
Sometimes paradoxically, beauty is in what isn’t there, as opposed to what is—this dwelling is effortlessly stylish, from the tiled wainscoting, to the crisp white walls and matching sofa, this décor breathes a breath of fresh air into the space. Create a little Mediterranean simplicity in your home with raw timber fittings, tiled walls, white paint, and sumptuous furniture.