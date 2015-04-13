Get inspired: 7 stunningly stylish interiors

Style—elusive, dynamic, timeless. It’s hard to put your finger on style, and especially when it comes to designing a stylish home, there’s no set formula. Engendering a sense of style is a delicate art that relies on a curious mix of individuality, balance, blend and nous. While it can be a challenge to create, we always know it when we’ve stumbled on it, when something calmly declares itself stylish before our eyes.

Here are seven fabulous examples of effortless domestic style—old, modern, minimal, over the top, all unique and different in their own special ways, yet undeniably dripping with stylishness. Take a wander through and soak it up.